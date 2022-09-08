Queen stepped in to help after Storm Frank hit Ballater

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was no disguising the scale of the devastation wrought by Storm Frank which battered Scotland at the end of 2015.

And few communities were more grievously affected when the River Dee burst its banks, amid the deluge, than Ballater.

Around 600 homes and 100 businesses were saturated by the tempest, which was subsequently described as being a once-in-500-years event.

Nobody in the little north-east town was unaffected as the rescue operation commenced and it continued for many months thereafter.

But the residents derived inspiration and solace from the assistance and moral support which was offered by the Queen throughout their travails in one of her favourite parts of the world.

Full of praise for Ballater community

Later, in 2016, and despite being over 90 years old, the monarch visited Ballater and praised the manner in which people, from all ages and backgrounds, had rallied together with a true community spirit.

The cost of the clear-up ran into millions of pounds, but the message was clear and the Queen took it away with her: Ballater was open for business.

HM Sheridan butchers was among the myriad retail outlets faced with serious flooding after the storm.

Yet, as co-owner John Sinclair said: “We lost all stock and machinery under about three feet of water. There was nothing left.

“But, in the first few weeks afterwards, everyone stuck together and that is something the Queen knew all about.

“She was really impressed with the way it was all turned around and she was full of praise for all the help which had come from so many different people.”

Queen affected by Storm Frank damage

It wasn’t the first time the monarch had shown the common touch in Ballater. And it wouldn’t be the last.

Indeed, whether making the short walk along Bridge Street, and thence on to Glenmuick Church to speak with some of the flood victims, or talking to representatives from the police, fire brigade, rotary club, [charitable organisation] the Ballater Chiels and Aberdeenshire Council, the Queen was determined to embrace the salvage and recovery effort.

Valerie Maxwell was among those who met her and said later: “You could see she was really affected by discovering what the storm had done and she made it plain she wanted to help.

“That is the way things are with the royal family whenever they come to Ballater. They care about the local people and they assist us in so many ways.”

Another resident added: “It wasn’t just the Queen, but the whole family who got behind us. And they didn’t just give us words, they took steps to launch new initiatives and invest in the local economy.”

Royal family committed to supporting locals

The Duke of Rothesay was a pivotal figure in the process, whether backing the rebuilding of Ballater Railway station, which had been destroyed in a fire, opening a new restaurant – and creating jobs – in Ballater, or supporting such organisations as the Deeside Railway.

The Queen was also committed to finding out how the storm had changed the whole course of the River Dee, upon which so many people’s livelihoods depended.

As leading Deeside councillor Peter Argyle said: “There is a long-standing relationship between the royal family and the community in Ballater; this was never clearer than during Storm Frank and in the days and months thereafter.

“It is well known that the Duke of Rothesay took a close interest and provided valuable support to the community, in the restoration of the caravan park and through opening the Rothesay Rooms and Highgrove Shop.

“This came on top of HRH’s concern over the loss of Ballater Station and in his personal involvement in the restoration.

“Her Majesty the Queen shared all of these concerns and I was delighted to be part of her visit to Ballater in 2016.

“She came on her own initiative to meet many of those who were caught up in the flooding and those who worked so hard to help the village’s recovery.

“It was a great day.”