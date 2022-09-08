Malky Mackay hails Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti’s ‘desire to stop ball going in the net’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists defender Alex Iacovitti ranks among his most consistent performers since his arrival at Ross County.

Iacovitti has been an ever-present in the Staggies’ opening six Premiership games, having signed a new deal to remain at Victoria Park in the summer.

The 25-year-old is in his third season at Dingwall, having been brought to the club by Stuart Kettlewell in 2020.

Although born in Nottingham, Iacovitti represented Scotland up to under-21 level due to his Edinburgh-born mother.

Prior to becoming County manager, Mackay encountered the defender during his four-year stint as Scottish FA performance director.

Iacovitti was part of the Scotland under-20s side which took part in the Toulon tournament in 2017, helping Scot Gemmill’s side claim a memorable 1-0 victory over Brazil.

Mackay, who played a major role in co-ordinating Scotland’s involvement at that tournament, says Iacovitti is thriving with age.

Mackay said: “Alex re-signed in the summer, and has improved from the minute I arrived to the weekend.

“He has not stopped improving, and he is a great advert for someone being a top player.

“He trains hard every day, works hard every day and he has got better and better as time has gone on.

“Alex was with me in Toulon with the under 21s, (he was) at Nottingham Forest at the time.

“I have spoken a lot with him about what I see in him, in his aggression and will to defend. A lot of people don’t want to do that these days, but he has a desire to stop the ball going in the net.

“Over the last year, he is as consistent a performer as we’ve had.”

Partnership with Baldwin has helped Iacovitti make further strides

Iacovitti and central defensive partner Jack Baldwin were both pinpointed for praise by Mackay following County’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Staggies boss feels last summer’s addition of Baldwin from Bristol Rovers has helped Iacovitti come on further.

He added: “He and Jack Baldwin have a really good partnership.

“I think Jack has helped alongside him with his calming, cultured influence, having been there, seen it and done it at clubs in England.

“I was absolutely delighted to get Jack to the club, (with him) having been a captain down in England.

“We’ve got the two of them working really well together and, behind that, we have Keith Watson – a top pro who is club captain here.”

Consistency down spine of Staggies team

Mackay oversaw a summer of change, with 10 new additions at Victoria Park.

The core of the Staggies side has remained largely intact, however, a spine Mackay says he has built his new-look team around.

Mackay added: “If you can get a partnership working, it makes a big difference to the spine of your team.

“I’d include Ross Laidlaw in that as well – he has been very consistent since returning to the team.

“Ross Callachan is another who has played regularly in the middle.

“So you’re talking your goalkeeper, two centre-backs, your centre midfielder – there’s a real spine there that gives us consistency.

“I would back them against anyone in this league.”