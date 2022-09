[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen spent her final days at her summer home of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The estate, which is twice the size of Manchester, has been owned by the royal family for 170 years.

As seen in the gallery below, Her Majesty spent summers at the estate ever since she was a child.

Throughout the decades The Queen has enjoyed visiting Balmoral and nearby Crathie in the summer months.

For a deeper dive into what the castle means to the royal family, please read here.