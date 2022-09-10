Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates

By Ellie Milne and Lauren Taylor
September 10, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 5:48 pm
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Members of the Royal Family have wiped away tears and embraced each other as they viewed countless tributes left by mourners at the Balmoral gates.

They took some time to look at all of the floral tributes and messages which have been left in memory of the Queen over the past 48 hours.

They nodded and briefly spoke to those who have gathered there today as they walked past, with Prince Andrew thanking them for coming.

It is understood most of the family travelled up to the Deeside estate after the Queen died on Thursday afternoon.

They admired the tributes left for the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Today, they left the castle to attend a church service at nearby Crathie Kirk.

The crowds of people who were in attendance at Balmoral to pay their respects were cleared away from the road before their departure.

Six vehicles transporting the Royal Family were then seen driving out of the gates at around 2pm.

‘They were all really sad’

Upon their return, the family members, who were all dressed in black, walked over the bridge leading into the Balmoral estate.

Dozens of people stood behind barriers as they passed and were thanked for coming out and leaving their tributes.

They spent just under 10 minutes outside. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Jefferson Campideli, 46, was with his daughter Giovanna, 14, when the royals walked past

Mr Campideli, from Westhill, hopes to properly visit the palace one day.

He said: “Prince Edward asked me about where I came from, and I spoke to Princess Beatrice as well because her husband is Edoardo Mapelli and my grandmother was Mapelli as well.

“They’re from the same region in Italy so because of this I sent condolences from my family.”

Jefferson Campideli and Giovanna. Picture by Lauren Taylor.

Katheryn Groundwater, from Westhill, also came to the gates of Balmoral today with her two kids Cameron, 11 and Blair, 7.

Cameron said: “It was pretty sad because they were all really sad. But, it was cool we got to see them walking up the road and we got to shake hands with Princess Eugenie.”

Blair added: “She said ‘thanks for coming’.”

Cameron continued: “It was really sad when we were watching the news and everyone was really sad on the TV, one of them was almost crying.

“We were just thinking we were going to walk down and put our flowers down and then get the bus back to Ballater.”

Cameron and Blair Groundwater. Picture by Lauren Taylor.

Waving to the crowds

The Earl and Countess of Forfar were joined by their daughter Lady Louise Windsor for the prayer service and outside the gates.

Prince Andrew was seen hugging his daughter Princess Eugenie after she added a bouquet to the other tributes. His other daughter, Princess Beatrice, also viewed the messages left for the Queen.

Countless flowers outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, was also present alongside her husband Timothy Lawrence, her daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips.

In total, they all spent around 10 minutes reading the heartfelt notes that have been left by members of the public.

The family paused at the gates and waved to the crowds before returning to the privacy of Balmoral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
Laying flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0
Countless flowers have been placed at the gates of Balmoral during the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'It feels strange she won't be here every summer': Balmoral mourners feel loss of…
Flowers outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral to pay respects to the Queen - and what you…
0
King Charles III. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?
0
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (Prince Charles and Camilla) visit butcher HM Sheridan in Ballater.
Royal warrant holders in north and north-east await decision on future of grants
0
Locator of a quiet George Street during the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. 09/04/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
George Street 'in crisis situation' as Bon Accord administration latest blow to businesses
0

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
Laying flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0