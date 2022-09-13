Book of condolence for Queen to be opened in Aberdeen as council staff given day off for funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A book of condolence for the Queen is to be opened at Aberdeen Central Library on Wednesday.

The public are to be encouraged to write messages of sympathy in the book until it closes on Saturday, ahead of the late monarch’s funeral at the start of next week.

The physical book of condolence was a late addition to the emergency motion from the lord provost, expressing the city’s sadness at the death of the Queen.

Last-minute discussions between the SNP and Liberal Democrat council leadership and opposition parties ended in agreement.

Before the meeting, Aberdeen City had been one of only a handful of Scotland’s 32 councils not to offer citizens a physical book to sign.

Since Her Majesty’s death on Thursday, council officials have been directing mourners to the royal family’s own book of condolence.

Lord Provost ‘quite emotional’

Lord Provost David Cameron said: “The outpouring of grief, sympathy and love for our late Queen has been quite astounding.

“The Sunday passing of the cortege past Duthie Park was quite emotional for lots of people, it certainly was for me.

“As with probably everyone on this call, with the exception of me, because I was about five when her father died, this is the only queen any of us have ever known.”

He wrote to the king expressing his condolences as news broke on Thursday.

Personal memories of Queen

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald shared her personal link with the Royal Family, saying: “Those who know me know that my grandfather was the electrician at Balmoral.

“My dad was born and brought up on the estate, and knew the Queen as a youngster, playing Poohsticks and other games.

“It’s always been part of our family history, and it’s been a very emotional time for many.”

Ryan Houghton, the leader of the Conservative group, said: “As a young airman 14 years ago, I took an oath to the Queen.

“Back then it seemed such an abstract thing.

“But this last week has brought home the warm connection we all have.”

He added: “I’d also like to put on record our sincerest wishes and thoughts to King Charles.

“He himself has a long upstanding relationship with the city, opening the art gallery, and of course, the Queen Consort is the chancellor of the university here as well.”

Aside from the creation of a book of condolence, the committee also agreed that non-essential Aberdeen council staff will not be required to work on the day of the monarch’s funeral next Monday.

The additional bank holiday will cost the local authority up to £25,000 in increased wages for those who need to work.