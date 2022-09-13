Book of condolence for Queen to be opened in Aberdeen as council staff given day off for funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Book of condolence for Queen to be opened in Aberdeen as council staff given day off for funeral

By Craig Munro
September 13, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 12:16 pm
A message in a book of condolence for the Queen at Glamis Castle. Picture by Steve Brown

A book of condolence for the Queen is to be opened at Aberdeen Central Library on Wednesday.

The public are to be encouraged to write messages of sympathy in the book until it closes on Saturday, ahead of the late monarch’s funeral at the start of next week.

The physical book of condolence was a late addition to the emergency motion from the lord provost, expressing the city’s sadness at the death of the Queen.

Last-minute discussions between the SNP and Liberal Democrat council leadership and opposition parties ended in agreement.

Crowds lining the streets to see the Queen’s Cortege at Holburn Junction. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Before the meeting, Aberdeen City had been one of only a handful of Scotland’s 32 councils not to offer citizens a physical book to sign.

Since Her Majesty’s death on Thursday, council officials have been directing mourners to the royal family’s own book of condolence.

Lord Provost ‘quite emotional’

Lord Provost David Cameron said: “The outpouring of grief, sympathy and love for our late Queen has been quite astounding.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen’s Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“The Sunday passing of the cortege past Duthie Park was quite emotional for lots of people, it certainly was for me.

“As with probably everyone on this call, with the exception of me, because I was about five when her father died, this is the only queen any of us have ever known.”

He wrote to the king expressing his condolences as news broke on Thursday.

Personal memories of Queen

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald shared her personal link with the Royal Family, saying: “Those who know me know that my grandfather was the electrician at Balmoral.

“My dad was born and brought up on the estate, and knew the Queen as a youngster, playing Poohsticks and other games.

“It’s always been part of our family history, and it’s been a very emotional time for many.”

Flowers left near the gates of Balmoral Castle, where the Queen died on September 8. Picture by Wullie Marr

Ryan Houghton, the leader of the Conservative group, said: “As a young airman 14 years ago, I took an oath to the Queen.

“Back then it seemed such an abstract thing.

“But this last week has brought home the warm connection we all have.”

He added: “I’d also like to put on record our sincerest wishes and thoughts to King Charles.

“He himself has a long upstanding relationship with the city, opening the art gallery, and of course, the Queen Consort is the chancellor of the university here as well.”

The now-King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla officially opened Aberdeen Art Gallery last year. Picture by Kami Thomson

Aside from the creation of a book of condolence, the committee also agreed that non-essential Aberdeen council staff will not be required to work on the day of the monarch’s funeral next Monday.

The additional bank holiday will cost the local authority up to £25,000 in increased wages for those who need to work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Justice Mill Wetherspoons plans for rooftop garden APPROVED despite hotel's fears over sleepless guests
0
When the Queen performed her first ever opening ceremony in Aberdeen
0
Huge beams being transported through Deeside for new £3.8 million Gairnshiel Bridge
0
Man broke victim's cheekbone with one punch in Union Street assault
Dangerous stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital bed
Four men charged with drug offences as three addresses across Aberdeen are searched
0
Teen killer threatened prison guards with scissors during attempted escape from hospital
Metals hunt survey helicopter takes to the skies over Aberdeenshire
1
'Blood money' row over Aberdeenshire Council's slavery fund U-turn

More from Press and Journal

New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0
Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup
0