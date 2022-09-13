REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s January transfer window plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s January transfer window plans

By Sean Wallace
September 13, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has already started putting plans in place to strengthen further in the January transfer window.

Goodwin rebuilt the Dons squad this summer with 11 new signings secured and 15 players exiting Pittodrie.

The extensive overhaul cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

However Goodwin refuses to stand still in his bid to bring success to the club and has already turned his attention to the winter window.

The summer window only shut two weeks ago and Aberdeen are currently third in the Premiership table.

However Goodwin confirmed the wheels have already been set in motion to source signings to strengthen in January.

The Reds are also preparing for players struggling to get game time potentially moving on at the turn of the year.

Aberdeen have also looked at contingency plans for January should there be moves to sign any of Goodwin’s first team regulars.

Manager Jim Goodwin congratulates striker Bojan Miovski.

Goodwin said: “We are already putting plans in place and looking at positions we maybe need to strengthen in January.

“There have been good conversations with Darren Mowbray (head of recruitment) and Steven Gunn (director of football) already.

“We are also looking at positions and players who are maybe getting frustrated with not getting played regularly and might want to move on.

“We are also having to put contingency plans in place because a number of our players will be attracting interest from other clubs.

“All these things have been spoken about and are being considered.

“We were very organised going into the summer window and we will be the same going into the January one.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watches the action in the 5-0 defeat of Stirling Albion.

Players struggling to get game time

Eight of the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Ross County in the Dons’ previous match were summer signings.

Of that starting XI in Dingwall only Jonny Hayes, Vicente Besuijen and Ross McCrorie were at the club last season.

Summer signings Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes came off the bench to score a sensational scissors kick goal against Ross County.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick.

Some players remaining from last season are struggling to secure game time since the extensive rebuild.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez has not made the 20 strong match-day squad in the previous three games.

Ramirez, 31, has played only 18 minutes of the opening six Premiership games.

There was speculation Ramirez, contracted until summer 2023, would exit Pittodrie during the summer transfer window but that didn’t materialise.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez has remained at the club after the transfer window shut.

Welsh international attacker Marley Watkins was an unused substitute at Ross County.

Watkins, 31, has yet to get game time in the Premiership this season.

All football postponed last weekend

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are set to return to Premiership action when travelling to Hibs on Saturday.

The SFA and SPFL have issued a joint statement confirming their intention to resume domestic football this weekend.

The Reds’ scheduled home clash with Rangers last weekend was postponed following the Queen’s death.

All SPFL fixtures last weekend were postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday.

Matty Kennedy (L) and Vincente Besuijen during training in preparation for the Rangers game.

Club representatives met on a Zoom call on Friday morning to discuss their plans before postponing all weekend fixtures.

Aberdeen would have jumped above Rangers into second spot in the Premiership had they defeated the Ibrox club at Pittodrie.

Struggling Rangers had suffered back to back 4-0 defeats against Ajax and Celtic in the week before that scheduled match at Pittodrie.

Goodwin believes Scottish football could still have shown respect to the Queen if the games had gone ahead.

The Aberdeen squad warm up during a training session in the build up to the Rangers match.

He said: “I thought we maybe could have played the fixtures and people could have shown their respect on the day.

“A number of other sporting events did go ahead.

“But the decision was made and it is what it is.

“It is a very difficult one. As soon as England decided to postpone their games I think it was probably always natural that we were going to follow suit.

“Thankfully we are getting things back up and running again this weekend as football is a big part of people’s everyday lives.”

