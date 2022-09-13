REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s January transfer window plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has already started putting plans in place to strengthen further in the January transfer window.

Goodwin rebuilt the Dons squad this summer with 11 new signings secured and 15 players exiting Pittodrie.

The extensive overhaul cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

However Goodwin refuses to stand still in his bid to bring success to the club and has already turned his attention to the winter window.

The summer window only shut two weeks ago and Aberdeen are currently third in the Premiership table.

However Goodwin confirmed the wheels have already been set in motion to source signings to strengthen in January.

The Reds are also preparing for players struggling to get game time potentially moving on at the turn of the year.

Aberdeen have also looked at contingency plans for January should there be moves to sign any of Goodwin’s first team regulars.

Goodwin said: “We are already putting plans in place and looking at positions we maybe need to strengthen in January.

“There have been good conversations with Darren Mowbray (head of recruitment) and Steven Gunn (director of football) already.

“We are also looking at positions and players who are maybe getting frustrated with not getting played regularly and might want to move on.

“We are also having to put contingency plans in place because a number of our players will be attracting interest from other clubs.

“All these things have been spoken about and are being considered.

“We were very organised going into the summer window and we will be the same going into the January one.”

Players struggling to get game time

Eight of the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Ross County in the Dons’ previous match were summer signings.

Of that starting XI in Dingwall only Jonny Hayes, Vicente Besuijen and Ross McCrorie were at the club last season.

Summer signings Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes came off the bench to score a sensational scissors kick goal against Ross County.

Some players remaining from last season are struggling to secure game time since the extensive rebuild.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez has not made the 20 strong match-day squad in the previous three games.

Ramirez, 31, has played only 18 minutes of the opening six Premiership games.

There was speculation Ramirez, contracted until summer 2023, would exit Pittodrie during the summer transfer window but that didn’t materialise.

Welsh international attacker Marley Watkins was an unused substitute at Ross County.

Watkins, 31, has yet to get game time in the Premiership this season.

All football postponed last weekend

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are set to return to Premiership action when travelling to Hibs on Saturday.

The SFA and SPFL have issued a joint statement confirming their intention to resume domestic football this weekend.

The Reds’ scheduled home clash with Rangers last weekend was postponed following the Queen’s death.

All SPFL fixtures last weekend were postponed as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday.

Club representatives met on a Zoom call on Friday morning to discuss their plans before postponing all weekend fixtures.

Aberdeen would have jumped above Rangers into second spot in the Premiership had they defeated the Ibrox club at Pittodrie.

Struggling Rangers had suffered back to back 4-0 defeats against Ajax and Celtic in the week before that scheduled match at Pittodrie.

Goodwin believes Scottish football could still have shown respect to the Queen if the games had gone ahead.

He said: “I thought we maybe could have played the fixtures and people could have shown their respect on the day.

“A number of other sporting events did go ahead.

“But the decision was made and it is what it is.

“It is a very difficult one. As soon as England decided to postpone their games I think it was probably always natural that we were going to follow suit.

“Thankfully we are getting things back up and running again this weekend as football is a big part of people’s everyday lives.”