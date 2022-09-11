Here’s what happens next as Queen’s journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here’s what happens next as Queen’s journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh

The Queen has left behind her beloved Balmoral home for the final time and now rests in Scotland's capital city.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 11, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:18 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo by Kath Flannery.
Thousands turned out to pay their final respects to the long-serving monarch whose coffin was driven through the Aberdeenshire countryside on Sunday morning.

The cortege journeyed from Balmoral through Royal Deeside and into the centre of Aberdeen watched by crowds of onlookers keen to witness the historic moment.

It continued down the A90, briefly stopping in Brechin, before passing Dundee and over the Queensferry Crossing to Edinburgh.

Here is what happens in the days ahead, and how the public can pay respects.

Monday, September 12

Thousands of mourners will gather in Edinburgh before the Queen’s coffin travels up the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral.

A church service will be held attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and members of the royal family.

The Scottish Government leader is expected to meet King Charles III for an audience at Holyroodhouse.

The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles for 24 hours and members of the royal family, including the King, will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

The public will also get the chance to view the Queen’s coffin from 5pm on Monday.

David Hume statue in front of St Giles Cathedral at dusk, Edinburgh, Scotland.

A queuing system will be in place with security checks and restrictions on mobile phones will apply.

Mourners have been warned they face long waits and standing for a number of hours should be expected.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will also be welcomed to the Scottish Parliament for a special event in the Holyrood chamber.

MSPs will get the opportunity to give their reflections on the Queen’s contribution to public life and her enduring bond with Scotland.

The King is expected to fly back to London from Edinburgh Airport.

Tuesday, September 13

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, will accompany her mother’s coffin from Edinburgh to London by RAF aircraft to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening.

The Queen will arrive at Buckingham Palace at approximately 8pm where her coffin will be received by a guard of honour, with the King, Queen Consort and other family members watching.

The coffin will then be moved to rest at Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room until Wednesday.

Wednesday, September 14

A procession will see the Queen’s coffin transported on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The King, members of the royal family and senior staff of the late Queen and King’s households will walk slowly behind on a route that will take 38 minutes.

The Queen makes her final journey out of Aberdeen. Photo by Kath Flannery.

The Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there in the afternoon of September 14 until 6.30am on the day of her funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be given the chance to file past the coffin to pay their final respects.

Monday, September 19

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 at 11am, with leaders from across the globe travelling to London to attend.

The King has approved a bank holiday on this day which means schools, public services, most businesses and many shops will be closed.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Afterwards, it will be taken by state hearse for a committal service in St George’s Chapel.

How you can still travel to Balmoral

Aberdeenshire Council has announced that changes will be made to its park and ride facilities on Monday for people wishing to head to Balmoral to lay flowers.

Access to Balmoral gates by road is not permitted.

The Ballater park and ride operates from Monaltrie Park from 10am until 6.30pm on Monday, September 12.

This will be monitored on a day-by-day basis depending on demand.

The facilities for the Braemar park and ride have been suspended.

More on the Queen’s final journey from Balmoral:

 

