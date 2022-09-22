Athletics: Alisha Rees ready for fresh start after London move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Alisha Rees ready for fresh start after London move

By Daniel Rees
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Despite enjoying a season which has seen her break the Scottish women’s 100m record twice and reach a Commonwealth Games final, Torphins-born Alisha Rees is ready to open a new chapter for the 2023 season after completing a move to London.

There, she will link up with a new coach in Ryan Freckleton, whilst at the same time studying for an MSc in inequality and social science at the London School of Economics.

The move comes after Rees spent five years in Loughborough under her previous coach, Leon Baptiste, who led her to her most successful season to date in 2022.

Rees finished the season ranked 4th in the 60m, 5th in the 100m, and 6th in the 200m, and was part of the Scottish relay team which broke the national record in Switzerland.

But after five years in the East Midlands, Rees has opted for a shake-up in preparation for 2023, which will feature just one major international in the form of the World Championships in Hungary.

It was not a decision the Scot took lightly, having enjoyed a positive relationship with her coach and training partners in Loughborough – but the sociology graduate explained she felt her time in Leicestershire had come to its natural conclusion.

From Torphins to London

She said: “I just felt my time at Loughborough had come to an end – I really enjoyed the last five years, but during the last year, I had graduated and was away from a lot of my university friends. I just felt like spending five years in Loughborough was enough for me.

“Although I ran really well, I wasn’t fully happy being in Loughborough. For me, I was mainly looking for a change.”

It will be quite a change indeed for Rees. Having left the village of Torphins at the age of 18, she moved to the market town of Loughborough, where she remained until earlier this month.

I am still an unfunded athlete from the governing body…”

The step to London – which has a greater population than all of Scotland combined – is certainly going to be a major one.

She is nevertheless enthusiastic about a new university course, which looks at institutional racism, as well as how certain groups in society find themselves disadvantaged.

Alisha Rees in the heats of the women's 100m. Photo by Bobby Gavin
Alisha Rees in the heats of the women’s 100m. Photo by Bobby Gavin

“I look at some parts of society and think ‘that’s so unfair.’ Because I think it’s unfair, I just want to help and change something at foundation level so people in the next generation don’t have to face certain kinds of inequality.

“The past year, I’ve been working at a charity which helped vulnerable young people in the community.

“It just opened my eyes to how other people live and how people are trying their best to help disadvantaged people. It really made me thankful for what I had but also made me eager to help even more.”

Nerves didn’t stop Rees from achieving personal best

Rees has undoubtedly been spurred on by the finish to her 2022 season, which was bookended by a 200m personal best of 22.98sec – the first time she has gone underneath the 23-second barrier.

It has opened the door to focusing on the 200m next year, the event in which Rees had enjoyed significant success as a junior athlete under the tutelage of Willy Russell.

“I didn’t really want to do it (the 200m),” Rees admitted. “Leon was saying ‘you owe me a 200m this year’ and because I hadn’t done one for a year, I was so nervous.

Alisha Rees in the heats of the women’s 100m, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, August 2. Picture by Bobby Gavin

“I hadn’t actually done any 200m specific training because I had been focusing on the 100m. But I had a lot of speed in my legs from the 100m, so I think my leg speed helped take me round.”

She added: “I’m definitely going to do both the 100m and 200m (next season). I did really well in my one 200m because I had good speed, even though I didn’t have that much endurance.

“Obviously, I want to keep up that speed, but my 100m is pretty strong at the same time – so I’m going to mix it up and do them both.”

Challenge of being a student athlete

With plenty of plates to spin, being a student athlete has its challenges, and Rees explained she is hoping to find some form of financial assistance over the coming year as she looks to dedicate herself to an academic and athletic career simultaneously.

“Unfortunately, despite going to the Commonwealth Games, and being ranked highly in all three events, I am still an unfunded athlete from the governing body,” Rees said.

“I don’t have any sort of sponsorship from any brand or sports deals, so I really am looking for some sort of financial support whether that be small or big.

“It’s about paying for a coach, paying for travel to get to competitions, paying for kit, paying for spikes. I go through so many pairs of trainers and they’re £100 a go.

“I really am looking for someone willing to support me over the next few years looking forward to Paris 2024.”

With plenty to chew on over the coming months, Rees will be hoping that a new set-up, a new city, and a renewed focus will see her hit the ground running in the UK capital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Matthew Cross and Michael Leask in Scotland's T20 World Cup squad
0
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Commonwealth title
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Hutchison/ANL/Shutterstock (3812192a) Ronnie O' Sullivan 16-year-old Snooker Player. Ronnie O' Sullivan 16-year-old Snooker Player.
Neil Drysdale: I've never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O'Sullivan
0
Mikkey Vago will fight for the Wrestlezone Tri-Counties title. Photo by Brian Battensby
Wrestlezone star Mikkey Vago warns 'stormy seas' ahead in Tri-Nations title showdown
0
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at the F4 British Championship event at Thruxton.
Oliver Stewart aims to finish F4 British Championship season with a flourish following maiden…
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Finn Crockett at the road race during the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
'I've probably been a bit too reserved about it': Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett reflects…
Mr. Neil Fachie from Altrincham is made an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday May 21, 2013. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Paralympic champion Neil Fachie reflects on 'unique' memories of meeting the Queen
Dean Sutherland's fight in Glasgow has been postponed.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland's fight postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks