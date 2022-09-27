Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of heart disease

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen University researcher is pulling on his running shoes to raise cash towards his own work on heart disease.

Victor Velecela is gearing up for the TCS London Marathon on Sunday.

He is raising money for the British Heart Foundation, and he knows exactly what the money will be used for – his own medicine project.

Dr Velecela lost his uncle Jaime Velecela due to heart complications and his sister-in-law’s father Kostas Karapatsiou to heart disease.

The research fellow of cardiovascular genetics said: “Losing a loved one to a heart related condition is incredibly tough.

“Heart and circulatory disease impacts so many families like mine and we need to do as much as we can to stop this heartbreak.”

‘Improve so many lives’

Money raised from the 26.2-mile run, which will take Dr Velecela past some of London’s best known landmarks, including Westminster and the Cutty Sark.

“My own families experiences have made me realise just how important the BHF’s work at the University of Aberdeen, and at other research centres across the UK is.

“So, to be able to run the London Marathon for the BHF, to help fund the research I’m working on, is a huge honour.

“Every penny raised will be play a huge part in raising money for our cardiovascular research and could help improve so many lives of people living with heart failure in this country.

“I cannot wait to be able to give back to the charity which has helped me and so many others.

The British Heart Foundation is the 2022 London Marathon’s official charity.

Lizzie Moscardini, events manager at the British Heart Foundation said the charity are “excited” by this honour and find stories such as Dr Velecela’s “inspiring.”

Donations to Dr Velecela’s fundraiser can be made at JustGiving.