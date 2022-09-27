Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of heart disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of heart disease

By Chloe Irvine
September 27, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 5:52 pm
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
University of Aberdeen researcher to run marathon to raise money for his own heart disease research

An Aberdeen University researcher is pulling on his running shoes to raise cash towards his own work on heart disease.

Victor Velecela is gearing up for the TCS London Marathon on Sunday.

He is raising money for the British Heart Foundation, and he knows exactly what the money will be used for – his own medicine project.

Dr Velecela lost his uncle Jaime Velecela due to heart complications and his sister-in-law’s father Kostas Karapatsiou to heart disease.

The research fellow of cardiovascular genetics said: “Losing a loved one to a heart related condition is incredibly tough.

Heart and circulatory disease impacts so many families like mine and we need to do as much as we can to stop this heartbreak.”

Dr Victor Velecela running in park as he trains for London marathon to raise funds for his own research into heart disease
Dr Victor Velecela training for the marathon

‘Improve so many lives’

Money raised from the 26.2-mile run, which will take Dr Velecela past some of London’s best known landmarks, including Westminster and the Cutty Sark.

“My own families experiences have made me realise just how important the BHF’s work at the University of Aberdeen, and at other research centres across the UK is.

“So, to be able to run the London Marathon for the BHF, to help fund the research I’m working on, is a huge honour.

“Every penny raised will be play a huge part in raising money for our cardiovascular research and could help improve so many lives of people living with heart failure in this country.

“I cannot wait to be able to give back to the charity which has helped me and so many others.

The British Heart Foundation is the 2022 London Marathon’s official charity.

Lizzie Moscardini, events manager at the British Heart Foundation said the charity are “excited” by this honour and find stories such as Dr Velecela’s “inspiring.”

Donations to Dr Velecela’s fundraiser can be made at JustGiving.

