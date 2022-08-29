New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole scheme to be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole scheme to be scrapped

By Denny Andonova
August 29, 2022, 8:17 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 8:37 pm
recycling centre booking system
MP David Duguid is calling for the booking system to be scrapped at all recycling centres across Aberdeenshire. Image supplied.

Proposals to introduce a hybrid booking system at selected recycling centres in Aberdeenshire – instead of scrapping it altogether – have faced further criticism.

The booking requirements were implemented in response to Covid to regulate the flow of customers in recycling centres across the region and ensure their safety.

And while other council areas – including Highland and Aberdeen – lifted the restrictions shortly after, Aberdeenshire Council has opted to maintain the booking system.

The decision has since been attacked by north-east politicians, claiming the requirement has caused a significant decline in people going to the tip.

Staff at recycling centres across the area also hit out at the measures, saying they are regularly abused by frustrated locals they have had to turn away.

According to a survey led by the council, 54% of those who took part believe the booking system has led to more confrontation.

A total of 61% of respondents also said they’ve seen a reduction in traders depositing waste at recycling centres.

About 50% voted in favour of scrapping the booking system.

Trial scheme to ‘gather data’

Following a consultation, the local authority has now decided to take a phased approach in lifting the restriction by launching a hybrid system in Stonehaven and Macduff.

If approved, the trial scheme is expected to be in place for 12 months to include the festive season and the summer garden season as the two busiest times of year.

It is understood the scheme would involve identifying set periods when bookings are needed and when people can attend when appointments are not required.

This is to allow council officers to “gather data” and asses the impact on other services, as well as “identify and resolve unforeseen issues that may arise”.

However, Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who has been long campaigning for the booking system to be scrapped at all Aberdeenshire sites, said this is not enough.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Westhill. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He said: “Proposing a trial hybrid system for only partially removing bookings, at only two locations for a whole year, merely to ‘gather data’ will be regarded as too little, too slow, by many of my constituents.

“I appreciate certain sites such as Inverurie has seen benefits from the booking system but in most cases, the time and the need for these have passed – as has been the case with other Covid-related restrictions.

“Rather than restricting people, we should be encouraging as many residents as possible to use these valuable facilities, especially during times like this when refuse collection strikes are taking place.”

Concerns over increase in fly-tipping

The proposal will be presented to members of the Marr area committee on Tuesday.

It comes as thousands of refuse workers across the country – including the north and north-east – are staging a strike action over a pay dispute.

This has resulted in dozens of overflowing bins and piles of rubbish left strewn across the streets – with bins not expected to be collected until Thursday.

Mr Duguid stressed this only amplifies the need for accessible recycling sites to avoid an increase in fly-tipping.

Bins are overflowing at Castlegate in Aberdeen.

He added: “As well as the inconvenience to residents, my main concern has been that more recyclable waste is either piling up at people’s houses, going to landfill, or being fly-tipped.

“While I sympathise with the council which has been forced to make savings, these shouldn’t be at the expense of residents who are not able to access the same service as they did before Covid.”

