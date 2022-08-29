New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole scheme to be scrapped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals to introduce a hybrid booking system at selected recycling centres in Aberdeenshire – instead of scrapping it altogether – have faced further criticism.

The booking requirements were implemented in response to Covid to regulate the flow of customers in recycling centres across the region and ensure their safety.

And while other council areas – including Highland and Aberdeen – lifted the restrictions shortly after, Aberdeenshire Council has opted to maintain the booking system.

The decision has since been attacked by north-east politicians, claiming the requirement has caused a significant decline in people going to the tip.

Staff at recycling centres across the area also hit out at the measures, saying they are regularly abused by frustrated locals they have had to turn away.

According to a survey led by the council, 54% of those who took part believe the booking system has led to more confrontation.

A total of 61% of respondents also said they’ve seen a reduction in traders depositing waste at recycling centres.

About 50% voted in favour of scrapping the booking system.

Trial scheme to ‘gather data’

Following a consultation, the local authority has now decided to take a phased approach in lifting the restriction by launching a hybrid system in Stonehaven and Macduff.

If approved, the trial scheme is expected to be in place for 12 months to include the festive season and the summer garden season as the two busiest times of year.

It is understood the scheme would involve identifying set periods when bookings are needed and when people can attend when appointments are not required.

This is to allow council officers to “gather data” and asses the impact on other services, as well as “identify and resolve unforeseen issues that may arise”.

However, Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who has been long campaigning for the booking system to be scrapped at all Aberdeenshire sites, said this is not enough.

He said: “Proposing a trial hybrid system for only partially removing bookings, at only two locations for a whole year, merely to ‘gather data’ will be regarded as too little, too slow, by many of my constituents.

“I appreciate certain sites such as Inverurie has seen benefits from the booking system but in most cases, the time and the need for these have passed – as has been the case with other Covid-related restrictions.

“Rather than restricting people, we should be encouraging as many residents as possible to use these valuable facilities, especially during times like this when refuse collection strikes are taking place.”

Concerns over increase in fly-tipping

The proposal will be presented to members of the Marr area committee on Tuesday.

It comes as thousands of refuse workers across the country – including the north and north-east – are staging a strike action over a pay dispute.

This has resulted in dozens of overflowing bins and piles of rubbish left strewn across the streets – with bins not expected to be collected until Thursday.

Mr Duguid stressed this only amplifies the need for accessible recycling sites to avoid an increase in fly-tipping.

He added: “As well as the inconvenience to residents, my main concern has been that more recyclable waste is either piling up at people’s houses, going to landfill, or being fly-tipped.

“While I sympathise with the council which has been forced to make savings, these shouldn’t be at the expense of residents who are not able to access the same service as they did before Covid.”