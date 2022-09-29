Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost of living crisis

By Cameron Roy
September 29, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 4:11 pm
Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced a new package of support to help with the cost of living crisis.

Live Life Essentials is a new package designed to highlight the many free services available to people and families across Aberdeenshire.

It hopes to support people with small interventions which could make a big difference in their health and well-being.

Live Life became the name of Aberdeenshire Council’s sport and cultural services in 2018.

Membership costs nothing and signing up for the service is done online.

Aberdeenshire Council
Aberdeenshire Council has arranged the package.

What is on offer?

The Live Life Essentials is offering the following:

  • WiFi: Available in all Live Life Aberdeenshire venues.
  • Showers: No need to book just show up at any sports or leisure venue.
  • Mobile device charging: Designated power points at all venues.
  • Access to PressReader: Use your library borrower number to access latest local, national and international newspapers.
  • E-books and audiobooks: Browse over 22,000 titles through the Libby app and use your library number.
  • Access to public computers: All library computers have Microsoft Office installed with internet access.
  • Macduff Marine Aquarium: Access special promotions.
  • Aberdeenshire Farming Museum: Free days out at Aden Country Park

Vice-chairwoman of the council’s communities committee, Hannah Powell said: “It is very clear that people are struggling, or are worried about the struggles to come.

“Sometimes small interventions make the biggest difference to customers and it is our hope that residents find things in this package of support which can make their lives a little easier.”

Live Life Essentials will be a collaboration across services to help people through this winter. It is hoped that the offering can continue to grow in the coming months.

Sign up to Live Life Essentials on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices
Raymond Craigie set fire to his wife's clothes. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Jilted husband sent wife a picture of her clothes on fire and asked: 'Any…
Councillor Glen Reid moved a motion to keep the 10th Century Book of Deer in the north-east, where it may have originated. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Plans to bring historic Book of Deer back to north-east for good refused by…
Councillors have backed plans for 44 homes at Peterculter but it will lead to the loss of a training pitch at Crombie Park. Peterculter. Image: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson Design Team
Councillors back plans to build 44 homes on Peterculter football pitch
Mark Junor and Elaine Young pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Martyn Stewart at his home in Peterhead. Picture of Mark Junor leaving Aberdeen High Court. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/08/2010 .
Convicted killer taped two metal pipes together in fake shotgun robbery
CR0038552 Food and drink story - first look of new Rosemount restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell. Picture by Kenny Elrick 29/09/2022
First look: See inside new Aberdeen restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
'I want a job to give loyalty to': Stoneywood Mill workers turn out in…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks