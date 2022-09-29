Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has announced a new package of support to help with the cost of living crisis.

Live Life Essentials is a new package designed to highlight the many free services available to people and families across Aberdeenshire.

It hopes to support people with small interventions which could make a big difference in their health and well-being.

Live Life became the name of Aberdeenshire Council’s sport and cultural services in 2018.

Membership costs nothing and signing up for the service is done online.

What is on offer?

The Live Life Essentials is offering the following:

WiFi: Available in all Live Life Aberdeenshire venues.

Available in all Live Life Aberdeenshire venues. Showers: No need to book just show up at any sports or leisure venue.

No need to book just show up at any sports or leisure venue. Mobile device charging: Designated power points at all venues.

Designated power points at all venues. Access to PressReader: Use your library borrower number to access latest local, national and international newspapers.

Use your library borrower number to access latest local, national and international newspapers. E-books and audiobooks: Browse over 22,000 titles through the Libby app and use your library number.

Browse over 22,000 titles through the Libby app and use your library number. Access to public computers: All library computers have Microsoft Office installed with internet access.

All library computers have Microsoft Office installed with internet access. Macduff Marine Aquarium: Access special promotions.

Access special promotions. Aberdeenshire Farming Museum: Free days out at Aden Country Park

Vice-chairwoman of the council’s communities committee, Hannah Powell said: “It is very clear that people are struggling, or are worried about the struggles to come.

“Sometimes small interventions make the biggest difference to customers and it is our hope that residents find things in this package of support which can make their lives a little easier.”

Live Life Essentials will be a collaboration across services to help people through this winter. It is hoped that the offering can continue to grow in the coming months.

Sign up to Live Life Essentials on the Aberdeenshire Council website.