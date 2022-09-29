Nursery funding row: Opposition groups launch bid to summon full Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Nursery funding row: Opposition groups launch bid to summon full Highland Council

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 29, 2022, 4:00 pm
Highland Council now has 14 days to convene an emergency meeting on nursery funding.
Highland Council now has 14 days to convene an emergency meeting on nursery funding.

Highland Council looks set to be recalled for a special meeting to discuss the funding it provides to nurseries.

Conservative councillor Helen Crawford has filed a notice of requisition requesting a meeting of the full council.

She says Highland nurseries “deserve a full hearing” of the facts.

Under council standing orders, a requisition notice needs 18 signatures to succeed.

At the time of writing, Ms Crawford has 22 signatures, with more possible.

The council now has 14 days to hold a special meeting.

Council asked to produce figures for nursery funding

Ms Crawford’s motion follows a heated debate at last week’s meeting of the authority.

Members revealed they had received letters from nurseries across the Highlands, warning they may have to close if they’re not provided with more funding.

The issue is the rates paid by Highland Council for independent early learning and childcare providers (ELCs). Last week, the council agreed to effectively freeze the hourly rate at £5.43, and continue with a review.

Councillor Helen Crawford

However, nurseries reacted with anger. Ms Crawford shared their concerns in the chamber, highlighting an Ipsos Mori report for the Scottish Government which suggested ELCs need £7.25 to pay its workers the Real Living Wage.

ELCs in Inverness, Dingwall and Tain wrote to councillors asking them to review the rate, but Highland Council bosses said they couldn’t afford any uplift.

Now, Ms Crawford’s notice to council demands to see four years of accounts detailing early learning funding. This should include Scottish Government grants to the Highland Council, internal spending, and funding paid out to ELCs.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J last week, Stramash Nurseries CEO Kenny Forsyth didn’t mince his words.

Mr Forsyth accused Highland Council of having spent the nurseries funding elsewhere and said it was “gaslighting” its partners with budget excuses.

‘We cannot make the wrong decision’

Speaking this morning, Ms Crawford said councillors must act to protect Highland’s early learning and childcare sector.

As well as asking for finance reports, her requisition notice requests a summary of how the council has engaged with the sector to date and an explanation for any disparity of payments between providers.

Most importantly, it asks members to debate and agree a new funding rate.

Stramash Outdoor Nurseries said Highland Council is spending early learning money elsewhere.

While Highland Council provided a 12p uplift on the hourly rate in 2021, ELCs say this was always intended as an ‘interim’ rate.

According to Mr Forsyth, Highland Council assured providers it would review the rate again based on Ipsos Mori’s report.

But when Ipsos Mori suggested a 33% rate rise, Mr Forsyth says the council “ghosted” its own discussion forum.

Now, Highland Council says it faces a £41 million budget gap and can’t afford to pay more.

Ms Crawford contends that members – and the public – need to know the full picture.

“I think this needs to be aired in public,” she says. “If we have to make tough decisions we have to do it, but let’s ensure we have all of the information to hand.

“This is an SNP flagship policy. We need to look at the implementation of it, because it’s not delivering on the ground, and that’s what matters.

She added: “These are predominantly female-led businesses run in the heart of towns and villages across the Highlands.

“They’re predominantly staffed by hard working women, who are qualified child carers. We need to make sure that sector is robust because it allows our hard working families to be economically active.

“We cannot make the wrong decision because we haven’t been appraised of the full facts.”

Highland Council says meeting will go ahead

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “I’m aware that a valid request has been received requisitioning a meeting of the full Highland Council. That meeting will be held within the required timescale.

“The administration are already intending bringing a substantial paper to council in respect of this issue at the meeting of the full council on the 27th October, therefore I don’t believe a special meeting of the full council before then is necessary.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

To go with story by Garrett Stell. Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final Picture shows; Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final. Findochty Primary. Supplied by Findochty Primary School Date; Unknown
Moray pupils in national poetry slam final
Inka and her father Lauri celebrate Inka's star baker award. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
Masha Aberdeen
Masha's safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine's most dangerous areas
Teacher Rosie Bircham and Mearns Academy students won the Scots School of the Year award for their work promoting and preserving the Scots language.
Scots is more than a dialect, say award-winning students
Princess Anne meets staff and pupils of Raasay Primary School.
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne
From left, Robert Gordon College’s school captain Francesca, chairman of governors Professor Hutchison, Steve Parkinson, head of college Robin Macpherson and school captain Matthew.
Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the 'sturdy lighthouse' that guided…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2
The P&J spoke to five international families in Aberdeen to find out the benefits of growing up multilingual.
The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages
Trainee chefs get a taste for the job in Nescol's on-site kitchen, but will they survive on the outside?
'We’ve lost a lot of people': Next generation of north-east chefs face uphill battle…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks