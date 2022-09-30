East of Scotland records 10th driest summer in 100 years leading to warnings of ‘water scarcity’ becoming reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

East of Scotland records 10th driest summer in 100 years leading to warnings of ‘water scarcity’ becoming reality

By Chloe Irvine
September 30, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 7:43 pm
Water levels on the River Spey in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Water levels on the River Spey in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The 10th driest summer in the last 100 years has been recorded in the east of Scotland

Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) reported eight out of the last 12 months in the region had below-average rainfall.

An extra month’s worth of average winter rainfall is needed in the east to make up the deficit from the past 12 months.

Water scarcity warnings were issued by the agency through the summer amid fears about depleting levels.

‘Many places face pressure on water resources’

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, warned this year is one of the clear indicators climate change is present in the area.

He said: “Water scarcity is just one indicator of climate change here.

“With more extreme weather and a projected decrease in summer rainfall in the years to come, many places could face pressure on water resources even if they have not experienced this before.”

Mr Critchlow-Watton urged businesses around Scotland to be prepared for this problem in the years to come.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton.

“This was the first year Sepa had to enforce abstraction licence suspensions to protect the sustainability of local water environments.

“Action like this underlines the severity of the dry conditions we experienced and reinforces the need for businesses to prepare for instances like this in the future.

“It is important that Scotland is ready to deal with water scarcity now and in the future.

“Sepa is here to help with information to allow businesses to make informed decisions about reducing their reliance on water and to manage water scarcity events,” he added.

Woman standing on farm lands holding an empty rain gauge hoping its going to be filled amid dry weather

As the summer has turned to autumn, there have been improvements seen in water levels in the affected areas.

However, Sepa says some northern and eastern catchments are still facing the risk of water scarcity.

They’ve urged businesses who are still abstracting from the environment to do so more efficiently, this includes monitoring their water usage and equipment.

In the meantime, Sepa is still monitoring these areas until conditions return to normal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Greg Robertson sent Snapchat messages to a teenager asking to meet for a kiss.
Man sent schoolgirl sexual Snapchat messages asking 'if we kiss will you keep it…
CR0013768 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Recipe feature - Crafty Pickle Co, Poynernook Road, Aberdeen. Picture of (L-R) Madi Myers and Arthur Serini. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 06/09/2019
Crafty Pickle Co: Meet the duo tackling food waste through fermentation one city at…
Dinner in Aberdeen
8 places to take your parents if they are paying for your dinner in…
Scotmid raised £375k for children's hospices including CHAS.
Aberdeenshire family 'forever grateful' for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation
Tango Turtle Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Aberdeen's Tango Turtle
Caber is teaching a growing number of youngsters how to make the perfect cup of coffee.
Coffee lessons for pupils all-important for Aberdeen firm Caber
Improvements at A96 'death trap' junction fall short, says MSP
cycling aberdeen
Mass cycling event held in Aberdeen to highlight need for better infrastructure
Clan big hop
Artists wanted for Clan's Big Hop sculpture trail
Donations from a previous appeal by Aberdeen Cyrenians. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity 'pleads with' locals to help fuel harvest food drive

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks