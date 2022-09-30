Balmoral Castle to reopen to visitors after death of Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Balmoral Castle to reopen to visitors after death of Queen

By Denny Andonova
September 30, 2022, 3:21 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 3:45 pm
Balmoral Castle
Balmoral Castle will reopen on Monday. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Balmoral Castle will welcome visitors once again next week following the death of Queen.

The Royal Deeside estate has been closed to the public for a period of mourning along with a number of other prominent venues across the UK after the monarch’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age” at her beloved Balmoral on September 8, at the age of 96.

Hundreds of people have since paid tribute to the longest monarch in British history, with dozens of bouquets, gifts and personalised messages brightening the castle’s gates.

After the funeral of his mother on September 19, King Charles returned to the Birkhall, on the estate, with the Queen Consort Camila for a few days to grieve.

Balmoral Estate will re-open to the public on Monday 3rd October, 10am-4pm daily. Admission is free to the estate to…

Posted by Balmoral Castle & Estate on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Managers of the castle have now, however, confirmed the estate will reopen to the public on Monday.

On social media, they said: “Balmoral Estate will reopen to the public on Monday, October 3, 10am-4pm daily. Admission is free to the estate to allow visitors to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the castle grounds.

“The Mews gift shop and coffee shop will be open and paid parking available in the car parks, located next to the A93 at Crathie.”

Long-lasting ties with Scotland and Aberdeenshire

The castle has been a retreat for the royal family since 1852 when it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert.

A “country woman at heart”, the Queen embraced Balmoral as a retreat from the glare of the spotlight.

When the castle was open to the public in the summer months, the monarch was known to stay in the nearby house.

She was thought to enjoy the relative lack of grandeur and relished the chance to enjoy life as a “normal married couple” there with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The estate has now become the King’s official Scottish residence, which he has always held close to his heart – just like his mother.

Why did Balmoral matter so much to the Queen? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for royalty

