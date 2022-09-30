Balmoral Castle to reopen to visitors after death of Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Balmoral Castle will welcome visitors once again next week following the death of Queen.

The Royal Deeside estate has been closed to the public for a period of mourning along with a number of other prominent venues across the UK after the monarch’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age” at her beloved Balmoral on September 8, at the age of 96.

Hundreds of people have since paid tribute to the longest monarch in British history, with dozens of bouquets, gifts and personalised messages brightening the castle’s gates.

After the funeral of his mother on September 19, King Charles returned to the Birkhall, on the estate, with the Queen Consort Camila for a few days to grieve.

Balmoral Estate will re-open to the public on Monday 3rd October, 10am-4pm daily. Admission is free to the estate to… Posted by Balmoral Castle & Estate on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Managers of the castle have now, however, confirmed the estate will reopen to the public on Monday.

On social media, they said: “Balmoral Estate will reopen to the public on Monday, October 3, 10am-4pm daily. Admission is free to the estate to allow visitors to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the castle grounds.

“The Mews gift shop and coffee shop will be open and paid parking available in the car parks, located next to the A93 at Crathie.”

Long-lasting ties with Scotland and Aberdeenshire

The castle has been a retreat for the royal family since 1852 when it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert.

A “country woman at heart”, the Queen embraced Balmoral as a retreat from the glare of the spotlight.

When the castle was open to the public in the summer months, the monarch was known to stay in the nearby house.

She was thought to enjoy the relative lack of grandeur and relished the chance to enjoy life as a “normal married couple” there with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The estate has now become the King’s official Scottish residence, which he has always held close to his heart – just like his mother.