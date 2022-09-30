EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Formartine on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Formartine on penalties

By Callum Law
September 30, 2022, 10:10 pm
Fraserburgh's Paul Campbell, centre, tries to get away from Kieran Adams of Formartine United, right, in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Fraserburgh's Paul Campbell, centre, tries to get away from Kieran Adams of Formartine United, right, in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Fraserburgh won the 126th Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup with a 3-2  penalty shoot-out victory against Formartine United at the Haughs.

The final finished 1-1 after an engrossing 90 minutes but in the shoot-out Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour was the hero, saving two United penalties.

It’s the 13th time in Fraserburgh’s history they’ve lifted the Aberdeenshire Cup and the third time in four years.

For Formartine there was more final disappointment, they have now lost in four consecutive Shire Cup finals.

Both sides made three changes to their sides. For Fraserburgh Bryan Hay, Jamie Beagrie and Paul Campbell returned.

Sean Butcher and Aidan Combe dropped to the bench and Greg Buchan was cup-tied.

Formartine drafted in Jonny Smith, Kieran Adams and Kieran Lawrence.

Stuart Smith and Jack MacIver were on the bench and Tyler Mykyta missed out altogether.

Cagey opening

The first effort came from the Broch with Connor Wood finding Ross Aitken in space on the right, but his drive whistled wide of the near post.

It was cagey affair in the early stages but Formartine were trying to utilise the pace of Julian Wade with balls in behind.

In the 18th minute United came close when Matthew McLean’s long throw-in was spilled by goalkeeper Joe Barbour, but the ball was hacked to safety by a Fraserburgh defender.

Midway through the first period another McLean long throw was knocked down by Wade for Jonny Smith whose shot was just over from the edge of the area.

Up the other end Scott Barbour’s deflected cross broke for Paul Young and his volley from 16 yards was superbly tipped behind by goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

Formartine’s Mark Gallagher, left, protects the ball from Connor Wood of Fraserburgh

Just after the half hour mark Formartine had another decent opening.

Smith blocked Kieran Simpson’s attempted clearance with the ball breaking for Mark Gallagher on the right.

His cross picked out Smith but the volley at goal was easy for Joe Barbour to save.

Neither side had been at their best but two minutes before half-time Formartine made the breakthrough.

Wade made space on the left and although his shot was blocked by Young the loose ball broke for Lisle who nipped in and fired it low into the net.

Fraserburgh level

The Broch started the second half well with Willie West finding Scott Barbour on the left side of the box, but Ewen Macdonald blocked at his near post.

However, within five minutes of the restart Fraserburgh did equalise with Barbour’s inswinging corner from the right finding its way into the net off the unfortunate Aaron Norris.

The Highland League champions continued to press and Wood worked Macdonald with a low shot from the edge of the area shortly past the hour mark.

Midway through the second half Fraserburgh were appealing for a penalty when Paul Campbell went down in a challenge with Adams but referee Duncan Nicolson waved away the protests.

Julian Wade of Formartine, left, battles with Fraserburgh’s Paul Young

Formartine to their credit dug in and defended resolutely and with Wade and Lisle they still carried a threat.

First Ryan Sargent found space on the left and cut the ball back for Beagrie, but his strike from 12 yards was parried away.

But Fraserburgh kept it alive and Aitken’s blast from 18 yards was again repelled by the United goalkeeper.

At the other end Smith hooked a shot over from Daniel Park’s free-kick, and in the third minute of injury time McLean was given a straight red card for a late lunging challenge on Beagrie.

In the shoot-out Wade hit the left post with Formartine’s second penalty while Joe Barbour saved the third from Mark Gallagher and the fifth from Cole Anderson.

That meant successful spot-kicks from Simpson, Butcher and Campbell won it for Fraserburgh, even though Scott Barbour’s effort to win it with the Broch’s fourth penalty was saved by Macdonald.

