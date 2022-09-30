Aberdeen charity ‘pleads with’ locals to help fuel harvest food drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen charity ‘pleads with’ locals to help fuel harvest food drive

By Lauren Robertson
September 30, 2022, 7:31 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 7:39 pm
Donations from a previous appeal by Aberdeen Cyrenians. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Cyrenians is “pleading with” local communities to help as it launches its annual harvest food drive.

The charity – which supports the most vulnerable people living in the city – has noticed an increase in the number of people relying on its services due to the rising cost of living.

It is now calling on schools, companies and community groups to collect food, toiletries and other essentials to be distributed across the region.

Chris Bennett-Taylor, Aberdeen Cyrenians chief executive, said: “This annual campaign has never been more significant as individuals and families across the city face unprecedented hikes in the price of everyday essentials.

“Many households were barely getting by, and now it’s just impossible.”

Support worker Alexander Scott organising donations at Aberdeen Cyrenians. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

One business already onboard with the harvest appeal is oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy.

Kathryn Reid, head of communications and corporate affairs at the company said: “We are happy to support the harvest appeal this year, contributing to the invaluable service that Aberdeen Cyrenians provides to those in need.

“We’ve partnered with the charity on other food drive events in the past and we hope to continue to support them with more donations from our workforce.”

How can you get involved in the harvest appeal?

  • Set up a collection point  – all you need is a strong box, an Aberdeen Cyrenians collection point poster and to contact them using this form
  • Donate food at your nearest donation point – recommended items include tinned fruit and vegetables, biscuits and sweets, instant noodles, tinned meat and fish, microwavable rice pouches and coffee
  • Donate toiletries and other essential items
  • Share the harvest appeal with friends and family
  • Sign up to volunteer in the warehouse organising donations on this portal

People across the north and north-east are being forced to make the choice between heating and eating as energy bills and food prices soar.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express launched The Big Food Appeal to help those across both regions find their nearest foodbank and learn more about where they can get support.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

