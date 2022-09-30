Aberdeen charity ‘pleads with’ locals to help fuel harvest food drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Cyrenians is “pleading with” local communities to help as it launches its annual harvest food drive.

The charity – which supports the most vulnerable people living in the city – has noticed an increase in the number of people relying on its services due to the rising cost of living.

It is now calling on schools, companies and community groups to collect food, toiletries and other essentials to be distributed across the region.

Chris Bennett-Taylor, Aberdeen Cyrenians chief executive, said: “This annual campaign has never been more significant as individuals and families across the city face unprecedented hikes in the price of everyday essentials.

“Many households were barely getting by, and now it’s just impossible.”

One business already onboard with the harvest appeal is oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy.

Kathryn Reid, head of communications and corporate affairs at the company said: “We are happy to support the harvest appeal this year, contributing to the invaluable service that Aberdeen Cyrenians provides to those in need.

“We’ve partnered with the charity on other food drive events in the past and we hope to continue to support them with more donations from our workforce.”

How can you get involved in the harvest appeal?

Set up a collection point – all you need is a strong box, an Aberdeen Cyrenians collection point poster and to contact them using this form

Donate food at your nearest donation point – recommended items include tinned fruit and vegetables, biscuits and sweets, instant noodles, tinned meat and fish, microwavable rice pouches and coffee

Donate toiletries and other essential items

Share the harvest appeal with friends and family

Sign up to volunteer in the warehouse organising donations on this portal

People across the north and north-east are being forced to make the choice between heating and eating as energy bills and food prices soar.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express launched The Big Food Appeal to help those across both regions find their nearest foodbank and learn more about where they can get support.