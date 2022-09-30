Artists wanted for Clan’s Big Hop sculpture trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local artists across the north and north-east are being urged to submit their designs for The Big Hop art sculpture trail next year.

Organised Clan Cancer Support, in collaboration with Wild In Art, artists are being recruited across Grampian, Moray, Orkney, and Shetland.

The trail will feature 40 two-metre tall hare sculptures reflecting the cancer charity’s 40th anniversary.

Applications for artists’ designs are not open for submission until December 9.

The shortlisted entries will be presented to event sponsors early next year before the final designs are displayed to the public in July 2023.

Aberdeen-based artist Mary Butterworth will once again engage with artists throughout their design application and beyond.

Ms Butterworth previously supported Clan in the charity’s sculpture trail in 2021, Light the North, which raised more than £324,000 for the organisation.

‘Bring these very special pieces of art to life.’

She said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Clan again for The Big Hop and can’t wait to see what the artists’ imaginations come up with for the hares.

“The trail always brings a lot of joy to the community, it’s wonderful seeing everyone get involved and the many benefits of art and creativity in action.”

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “This is a very exciting phase of the project where we invite artists to share their visions for these stunning sculptures.

“The hare is very symbolic to Clan and what the charity means to the many people we support.

“The animal is found in all parts of Clan’s geography and must navigate difficult terrain, much like our clients during their cancer journey.

“They also have long ears and incredible hearing, signifying our lifeline listening and support service and the importance of being heard.

“We are very excited to see the creative ideas submitted as we begin to bring these very special pieces of art to life, before they are publicly displayed and celebrated across the region next year.”