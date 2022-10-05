Met Office withdraws today’s weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s yellow weather warning of strong winds may have been removed overnight, but some disruption is still being felt.

The Met Office issued the warning for the north and north-east from late last night.

Residents were told to expect gusts of wind between 55 and 65mph and of speeds up to 80mph in the north. However, this has since been removed.

While it appears it will remain fairly windy in parts of the north and north-east today, the speed does not approach anywhere near those predicted.

Unsurprisingly, it appears Lerwick, Stornoway and Ullapool have Wednesday’s windiest forecasts with gusts of wind of up to 45mph.

Aberdeen appears to be the least windy spot with predicted speeds of up to 27mph.

The usually sunny Ballater has the lowest temperature of 8C today with a few places in Aberdeenshire and Moray expecting highs of 13C.

Forecast where you are today

Wednesday

Aberdeen – Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 27mph

– Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 27mph Fraserburgh – Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 33mph

– Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 33mph Peterhead – Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 30mph

– Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 30mph Ballater – Highs of 11C, lows of 8C, wind gusts up to 32mph

– Highs of 11C, lows of 8C, wind gusts up to 32mph Stonehaven – Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 28mph

– Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 28mph Inverness – Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 33mph

– Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 33mph Ullapool – Highs of 12c, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 43mph

– Highs of 12c, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 43mph Elgin – Highs of 13C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 36mph

– Highs of 13C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 36mph Fort William – Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 32mph

– Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 32mph Oban – Highs of 12C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 32mph

– Highs of 12C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 32mph Stornoway – Highs of 12C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 42mph

– Highs of 12C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 42mph Lerwick – Highs of 11C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 45mph

Ferry cancellations and train journeys

Following on from several ferry cancellations this week, a number of CalMac services operating around the west coast will again not operate today.

This is due to strong winds and sea swells affecting sailings. Some services have also been cancelled due to repairs being under way.

The following routes are at risk of cancellation:

Ardrossan – Brodick

Claonaig – Lochranza

Oban – Castlebay

Oban – Kennacraig

Gourock – Dunoon

Uig – Tarbert

Kennacraig – Port Ellen

Uig – Lochmaddy

Mallaig – Small Isles

The Mallaig to Lochboisdale ferry remains closed due to essential repairs being under way and will not be operating until October 8.

Passengers can check the most up-to-date information on CalMac’s website.

It appears minor disruption is still to be expected on some train journeys today as Scotrail showed that speed restrictions would be in place until 10am.

📷 Apologies to passengers on the Inverness to Aberdeen route whose journeys have been disrupted by this fallen tree between Inverurie and Insch. We've managed to cut it back enough for trains to pass low speeds, but we're awaiting specialists arriving to remove it entirely. pic.twitter.com/2gxQAQBTBi — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 5, 2022

A few trains from Aberdeen to Inverness and Inverurie were cancelled this morning due to a tree blocking the railway between Inverurie and Insch.

The tracks were cleared enough for trains to pass through at low speeds at around 8.40am but Network Rail Scotland said they are still waiting for specialists to arrive to move the tree.

A93 to close at Rest and Be Thankful

Forecast heavy rainfall will however be causing disruption and diversions to A93 road users.

The A93 Tarbert to Inveraray road is operating under convoy control during the day today due to predicted heavy rainfall.

It will be in place at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll until 7pm when the road will close and traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road.

This is likely to be in place until Friday morning.

The measures are being put in place as a precaution due to heavy rainfall in recent days. As a result, hillside saturation and surface water runoff has increased.

It follows a local diversion route also being operated on Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday.

Bear Scotland’s north west representative, Eddie Ross, said: “We are monitoring the weather and hillside conditions closely and a safety inspection will take place on Friday morning to determine if it is safe for us to reopen the A83 for road users.

“Looking ahead, we’re expecting further heavy rain to move through the area over the remainder of the week and into the weekend, and our teams will remain on high alert.

“As ever, we thank the local community and all road users for their patience while we continue to manage the situation at the Rest.”