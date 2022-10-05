Met Office withdraws today’s weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Met Office withdraws today’s weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption

By Lottie Hood
October 5, 2022, 7:56 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 12:47 pm
The warning of strong winds across the north and north-east has been removed overnight. Image: Pauline Collie.
The warning of strong winds across the north and north-east has been removed overnight. Image: Pauline Collie.

Today’s yellow weather warning of strong winds may have been removed overnight, but some disruption is still being felt.

The Met Office issued the warning for the north and north-east from late last night.

Residents were told to expect gusts of wind between 55 and 65mph and of speeds up to 80mph in the north. However, this has since been removed.

While it appears it will remain fairly windy in parts of the north and north-east today, the speed does not approach anywhere near those predicted.

Unsurprisingly, it appears Lerwick, Stornoway and Ullapool have Wednesday’s windiest forecasts with gusts of wind of up to 45mph.

Strong gusts of wind are still expected in spots in the Highlands and Islands.

Aberdeen appears to be the least windy spot with predicted speeds of up to 27mph.

The usually sunny Ballater has the lowest temperature of 8C today with a few places in Aberdeenshire and Moray expecting highs of 13C.

Forecast where you are today

Wednesday

  • Aberdeen – Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 27mph
  • Fraserburgh – Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 33mph
  • Peterhead – Highs of 13C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 30mph
  • Ballater – Highs of 11C, lows of 8C, wind gusts up to 32mph
  • Stonehaven – Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 28mph
  • Inverness – Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 33mph
  • Ullapool – Highs of 12c, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 43mph
  • Elgin – Highs of 13C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 36mph
  • Fort William – Highs of 12C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 32mph
  • Oban – Highs of 12C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 32mph
  • Stornoway – Highs of 12C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 42mph
  • Lerwick – Highs of 11C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 45mph

Ferry cancellations and train journeys

Following on from several ferry cancellations this week, a number of CalMac services operating around the west coast will again not operate today.

This is due to strong winds and sea swells affecting sailings. Some services have also been cancelled due to repairs being under way.

A few ferries are at risk of cancellation due to strong winds. Image: Andrew Cawley.

The following routes are at risk of cancellation:

  • Ardrossan – Brodick
  • Claonaig – Lochranza
  • Oban – Castlebay
  • Oban – Kennacraig
  • Gourock – Dunoon
  • Uig – Tarbert
  • Kennacraig – Port Ellen
  • Uig – Lochmaddy
  • Mallaig – Small Isles

The Mallaig to Lochboisdale ferry remains closed due to essential repairs being under way and will not be operating until October 8.

Passengers can check the most up-to-date information on CalMac’s website.

It appears minor disruption is still to be expected on some train journeys today as Scotrail showed that speed restrictions would be in place until 10am.

A few trains from Aberdeen to Inverness and Inverurie were cancelled this morning due to a tree blocking the railway between Inverurie and Insch.

The tracks were cleared enough for trains to pass through at low speeds at around 8.40am but Network Rail Scotland said they are still waiting for specialists to arrive to move the tree.

A93 to close at Rest and Be Thankful

Forecast heavy rainfall will however be causing disruption and diversions to A93 road users.

The A93 Tarbert to Inveraray road is operating under convoy control during the day today due to predicted heavy rainfall.

It will be in place at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll until 7pm when the road will close and traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road.

This is likely to be in place until Friday morning.

The safety of the road will be assessed on Friday morning. Photo: DC Thomson.

The measures are being put in place as a precaution due to heavy rainfall in recent days. As a result, hillside saturation and surface water runoff has increased.

It follows a local diversion route also being operated on Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday.

Bear Scotland’s north west representative, Eddie Ross, said: “We are monitoring the weather and hillside conditions closely and a safety inspection will take place on Friday morning to determine if it is safe for us to reopen the A83 for road users.

“Looking ahead, we’re expecting further heavy rain to move through the area over the remainder of the week and into the weekend, and our teams will remain on high alert.

“As ever, we thank the local community and all road users for their patience while we continue to manage the situation at the Rest.”

