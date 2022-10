[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strong winds were predicted to hit the north and north-east from midnight on Tuesday evening.

A yellow weather warning for wind was put in place across most of the country until 11am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said there was a “small chance” of disruption while the warning was in place – including a chance of injury and danger to life from “flying debris”.

Gusts of wind between 55 and 65mph were predicted in most areas, with speeds of up to 80mph in the north.

However, this has since been withdrawn overnight and only gusts of wind of up to 45mph are expected.

Further disruption was expected

Residents were told to remain cautious and be aware of potential power cuts and damage to buildings.

It was believed the wind could lead to travel disruption in the Highland and Grampian regions, including a “small chance” some roads and bridges will be forced to close leading to increased journey times.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across parts of western and northern UK Wednesday 0000 – 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/69wyuGZKLc — Met Office (@metoffice) October 4, 2022

Public transport was expected to be impacted and passengers were urged to check their rail, bus and ferry services in advance of travelling.

Although the warning was set to end at 11am, gusts were forecast to continue throughout the day and into Thursday.

The issued warning is the second yellow alert to be issued by the Met Office this week.

On Tuesday morning, heavy rain caused disruption across the West Coast with train speed restrictions and ferry cancellations put in place.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful was also temporarily closed while a weather warning was in place as a safety precaution.