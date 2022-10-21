Aberdeen FC believe new stadium would see club become ‘leading promoter’ of women’s sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC believe new stadium would see club become ‘leading promoter’ of women’s sport

By Sophie Goodwin
October 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aberdeen FC believe their new stadium would provide an opportunity for the club to become a “leading promoter” of women’s sport.

The most recent plans for the new stadium propose an estimated £80 million ground at the beach, which would seat between 16,000 and 18,000 people.

At the new stadium, the club have proposed Aberdeen Women would play eight games a season, with an aim to have an average attendance of 12,000 fans at each match.

The women’s team played at Pittodrie, the current stadium, for the first time in March this year where almost 2,000 fans watched on as they took on Rangers in SWPL 1.

Almost 2,000 fans were at Pittodrie when Aberdeen Women played their first ever game at the club stadium.

In their bid to become an advocate of women’s sport, the Dons also aspire to host the Women’s Scottish Cup final – the revamped competition which is now run by the SFA -as well as Scotland Women international games.

The last two Women’s Scottish Cup finals have been played at Hearts FC’s Tynecastle, while competitive Scotland Women games are played at Hampden and some friendlies at club stadiums.

Aberdeen have also proposed that the new ground – which will include community sports and leisure facilities – could host other women’s sporting events such as the World Curling finals, Scottish Ice Skating Championship and ice hockey events.

A facility that would benefit Scotland, not just the north-east

Wicks explained: “The launch of a new stadium would really help us as a club to become even further recognised as a leading promoter of professional sport.

“Not only in the north-east but right across Scotland.

“There are opportunities as well to position a new stadium as the home of Scottish women’s football.

“There are discussions happening with the SFA on potentially hosting the Scottish Women’s Cup Final.

“And also potentially to act as a venue for other women’s sports, but also, for example, under-21 football tournaments and rugby as well.”

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. (Image: Kath Flannery)

Aberdeen also hope to host elite competitions such as men’s international football, international rugby union, men’s curling and ice hockey, as well as local sports such as primary schools football and rugby cup finals.

Aberdeen have projected that through all sporting events, music concerts and non-match day events, 751,700 people would visit the beach area every year.

The Dons say this would bring 38 million people to the beach over a 50-year period, which would increase wider community engagement and bring in more commercial revenue.

The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
The new Aberdeen FC stadium will cost £80m to build.

Wicks added: “The key for us is making sure that we maximise the stadium and all the facilities it offers.

“This shouldn’t be seen as a facility used every second week for a home game for Aberdeen men’s first team.

“This has got to be a year-round facility that drives revenue, engagement and attendance and serves as a proper home for the club as a whole and the community.”

