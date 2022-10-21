Aberdeen FC believe new stadium would see club become ‘leading promoter’ of women’s sport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC believe their new stadium would provide an opportunity for the club to become a “leading promoter” of women’s sport.

The most recent plans for the new stadium propose an estimated £80 million ground at the beach, which would seat between 16,000 and 18,000 people.

At the new stadium, the club have proposed Aberdeen Women would play eight games a season, with an aim to have an average attendance of 12,000 fans at each match.

The women’s team played at Pittodrie, the current stadium, for the first time in March this year where almost 2,000 fans watched on as they took on Rangers in SWPL 1.

In their bid to become an advocate of women’s sport, the Dons also aspire to host the Women’s Scottish Cup final – the revamped competition which is now run by the SFA -as well as Scotland Women international games.

The last two Women’s Scottish Cup finals have been played at Hearts FC’s Tynecastle, while competitive Scotland Women games are played at Hampden and some friendlies at club stadiums.

Aberdeen have also proposed that the new ground – which will include community sports and leisure facilities – could host other women’s sporting events such as the World Curling finals, Scottish Ice Skating Championship and ice hockey events.

A facility that would benefit Scotland, not just the north-east

Wicks explained: “The launch of a new stadium would really help us as a club to become even further recognised as a leading promoter of professional sport.

“Not only in the north-east but right across Scotland.

“There are opportunities as well to position a new stadium as the home of Scottish women’s football.

“There are discussions happening with the SFA on potentially hosting the Scottish Women’s Cup Final.

“And also potentially to act as a venue for other women’s sports, but also, for example, under-21 football tournaments and rugby as well.”

Aberdeen also hope to host elite competitions such as men’s international football, international rugby union, men’s curling and ice hockey, as well as local sports such as primary schools football and rugby cup finals.

Aberdeen have projected that through all sporting events, music concerts and non-match day events, 751,700 people would visit the beach area every year.

The Dons say this would bring 38 million people to the beach over a 50-year period, which would increase wider community engagement and bring in more commercial revenue.

Wicks added: “The key for us is making sure that we maximise the stadium and all the facilities it offers.

“This shouldn’t be seen as a facility used every second week for a home game for Aberdeen men’s first team.

“This has got to be a year-round facility that drives revenue, engagement and attendance and serves as a proper home for the club as a whole and the community.”