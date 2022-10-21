£2 million family farm for sale after 75 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£2 million family farm for sale after 75 years

By Reporter
October 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 5:52 pm
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. West Mains of Greigston Farm is for sale Picture shows; West Mains of Greigston farm. Unknown. Supplied by Galbraith Date; 04/10/2022
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. West Mains of Greigston Farm is for sale Picture shows; West Mains of Greigston farm. Unknown. Supplied by Galbraith Date; 04/10/2022

A 112ha mixed arable and livestock farm in Fife has been launched on the market at offers over £2m.

West Mains of Greigston, which has been farmed by the same family for almost 75 years, lies just outside Peat Inn and close to St Andrews and comes with a stone-built farmhouse and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

The farmland is split into two separate blocks by the B940 with the principal block of farmland surrounding the farmhouse and steading – and lying to the north of the public road and bound to the north by the Wilkieston Burn.

‘Flexible housing for livestock’

Duncan Barrie, a partner with selling agents Galbraith, said: “The farmland is well-suited to growing a range of cereal crops or livestock production.

“The extensive range of farm buildings provides flexible housing for livestock and fodder and grain storage.

“There is also the potential for development of some of the more traditional buildings including a former cottage for a range of alternative uses, subject to the necessary planning consent.”

The current owner’s father acquired West Mains of Greigston in 1948 and the farming system has been centred on a mixed arable and livestock farming enterprise, with cereals and temporary grass grown as part of the rotation and with some of the grain and all of the straw used for home consumption.

Grade 3.2 farmland

The livestock enterprise historically comprised 45 cows, and 120 ewes plus followers, although stocking numbers have since been reduced in recent years.

The selling agents state the farmland has been classified as predominantly Grade 3.2 and can be worked to a good depth, and a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works has ensured that the land is farmed to its maximum potential.

They add: “A significant proportion of the fences and the field gates have been renewed in recent years.

“The fields are all of a generous size and can easily accommodate modern machinery, with the majority having access to either mains-fed water troughs or natural source water supplies.”

The farmhouse has four bedrooms and two public rooms over two levels and it is surrounded by a garden, enclosed by a stone wall. The public rooms are on the ground floor, there is a mezzanine bathroom and further four bedrooms and box room on the upper floor.

