A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson

By Sophie Goodwin
October 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women defender and life-long Dons fan Donna Paterson says it will be a dream to step out at Pittodrie for the second time on October 30.

The Dons return to SWPL 1 action when they host Glasgow Women at Pittodrie next Sunday, which will be their second-ever game at the Reds’ club stadium.

Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side will go into that match in search of their first SWPL 1 win of the season, having picked up just one point so far.

Their opponents for Pittodrie, who were promoted to the top-flight last season, sit bottom of the league table with zero points.

Paterson, an Aberdeen fan, is looking forward to stepping back out onto the famous turf next week, having started in their homecoming match back in March.

She has called on the Aberdeen support to turn up in their numbers, as the squad have their sights set on their first win of the season and first-ever win at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium. (Image: SNS)

The defender said: “It’ll be amazing to get another run out at Pittodrie. As an Aberdeen fan, it’s what you want to see – it’s always been a dream.

“I’m sure the girls will be looking forward to it as well. Hopefully we can pick up three points against Glasgow Women off the back of the disappointment against Hibs.

“A win at Pittodrie would be great for the team. It’s a Sunday afternoon with no men’s game on, so hopefully we’ll get a great crowd and the fans will get behind us.

“We’ll go there and put in another good performance and get that win for them.”

Defeat to Hibs hurts after performance to be ‘proud’ of

The Dons suffered their seventh loss of the SWPL 1 season on Wednesday night, as they were defeated 3-1 by a full-time professional Hibernian side at Balmoor Stadium.

All three of Hibs’ goals came from corners as the Edinburgh outfit struggled to create anything in open play, after a solid showing from the Reds.

Paterson was disappointed with the result as she felt it was a performance worthy of points, saying it was their best display since she re-signed for the club last summer.

Bayley Hutchison scored Aberdeen’s equaliser, before Hibs added two more in the second-half. (Image: Paul Glendell)

She said: “It feels like we’re saying the same stuff over and over again, but I genuinely feel like, since I’ve come back to Aberdeen, I’ve never seen the girls perform so good.

“That was a performance we can really be proud of – albeit we lost three cheap goals and we’ll be kicking ourselves for that, but any other day that wouldn’t have happened.

“It’s something to work on, but we’re just in a sticky rut at the minute that we just can’t seem to come out of.

“The performance against Hibs shows how good this squad is, and even at 3-1 down we were still in it. We were unlucky not to get something out of the game.”

