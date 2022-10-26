Watch as fire appliances called to put out chimney blaze in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two fire appliances put out a fire in Aberdeen’s west end tonight, after the chimney of a residential property went up in flames.

The incident happened on the city’s Union Grove before 6pm this evening, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call about the incident at 5.59pm.

After the fire was extinguished, the appliances left the scene at 6.33pm.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that the fire had been extinguished by 6.30pm.

At the end of August, a communal bin caught fire on the same street, with firefighters having to put it out.