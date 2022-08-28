Bin catches fire as rubbish builds up due to ongoing strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bin catches fire as rubbish builds up due to ongoing strikes

By Chris Cromar
August 28, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 6:19 am
Piles of rubbish are building up, with fire crews called to extinguish a blaze early today. Picture: Sophie Goodwin/DCT Media
Piles of rubbish are building up, with fire crews called to extinguish a blaze early today. Picture: Sophie Goodwin/DCT Media

A bin went up in flames earlier today as rubbish continues to pile up across the country due to strike action.

Refuse collectors in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Orkney and the Highlands have joined colleagues across Scotland in walking out in a row over pay.

The week-long strike began on August 24.

Bins are already overflowing, with many bags of rubbish now dumped beside them – sparking concern that the urban gull problem will worsen.

Early today, firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a communal bin on Union Grove in Aberdeen.

Flames were seen shooting from the bin at about 2.15am.

Police were called to assist the fire service. A spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Fire crews were called to Union Grove at 2.15am on Sunday, August 28. Picture: Sophie Goodwin/DCT Media

‘Worrying’ incident

Local councillor Jennifer Stewart said she hopes a “satisfactory” resolution is found soon.

“It is a real worry that a fire has been caused,” she said.

“I don’t know obviously how it became alight – whether it is malicious or accidental – but if it is as a result of the bins being over full, then that is a real worry and I hope the council will respond.

“I did raise concerns about the bins not being emptied as a result of the ongoing strike and I was told by senior council officials that if it was a matter where it was considered a risk to health and safety, the bins would be attended to.”

Overflowing bins at Langstane Place on August 28. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Mrs Stewart added: “I defend the right of people to peacefully protest and voice their democratic public opinion. What I’m concerned about is the consequences of the action being taken.

“I wouldn’t want a fire in a bin to become a fire in the street and for anyone to get hurt.

“Resolution at the earliest point is crucial.  Life is difficult enough without something like this.”

The bins on Crown Street on August 28. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Bins overflowing

Talks between trade union leaders and Cosla, the organisation that represents Scottish local authorities over the weekend.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar today challenged the Scottish Government to find more cash to end the dispute.

It comes after a busy weekend across the north and north-east, with Celebrate Aberdeen, Lonach Games, Stonehaven Harbour Festival and Thunder in the Glens among some of the events on.

Combined with the usual weekend activities, litter is now piling up across town centres – with the earliest collections this week on Thursday.

Bins are overflowing at the Castlegate in Aberdeen.

Workers were on the picket lines last week as the dispute over pay continues.

Some areas, especially in Aberdeen city centre are feeling the effects of this, with bins already overflowing in the Castlegate, Holburn and Rosemount neighbourhoods.

A bin overflowing in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen. Picture by Adele Merson / DC Thomson.

Some areas, especially in Aberdeen city centre are feeling the effects of this, with bins already overflowing in the Castlegate, Holburn and Rosemount neighbourhoods.

In Inverness, Highland Council tweeted that the city’s household waste recycling centre, which was one of four in the Highlands closed on Saturday due to strikes, would be “busier than usual”, warning people that they may need to queue.

Rubbish lies Holburn Street. Picture by Philippa Gerrard/DCT Media

Next week, refuse workers will continue to strike, as GMB, Unison and Unite members take to the streets to show their anger and frustration at their pay, especially with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Supplied by DCT Media.

More strikes planned for next month

In Aberdeen and the Highlands strikes will take place up until Wednesday, August 31, with workers in Aberdeenshire and Orkney on the picket lines tomorrow.

Refuse workers at a picket line in Aberdeen earlier this week. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

If an agreement over pay is not agreed, further strikes will be held between September 7 to 13 in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands respectively, with Orkney’s workers being out until September 10.

There will be no strike action taken by refuse workers in Moray, Argyll and Bute, Shetland and Western Isles councils.

Bin strike: Here’s what to do with your waste while workers are on strike

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
