Bin catches fire as rubbish builds up due to ongoing strikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bin went up in flames earlier today as rubbish continues to pile up across the country due to strike action.

Refuse collectors in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Orkney and the Highlands have joined colleagues across Scotland in walking out in a row over pay.

The week-long strike began on August 24.

Bins are already overflowing, with many bags of rubbish now dumped beside them – sparking concern that the urban gull problem will worsen.

Early today, firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a communal bin on Union Grove in Aberdeen.

Flames were seen shooting from the bin at about 2.15am.

Police were called to assist the fire service. A spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

‘Worrying’ incident

Local councillor Jennifer Stewart said she hopes a “satisfactory” resolution is found soon.

“It is a real worry that a fire has been caused,” she said.

“I don’t know obviously how it became alight – whether it is malicious or accidental – but if it is as a result of the bins being over full, then that is a real worry and I hope the council will respond.

“I did raise concerns about the bins not being emptied as a result of the ongoing strike and I was told by senior council officials that if it was a matter where it was considered a risk to health and safety, the bins would be attended to.”

Mrs Stewart added: “I defend the right of people to peacefully protest and voice their democratic public opinion. What I’m concerned about is the consequences of the action being taken.

“I wouldn’t want a fire in a bin to become a fire in the street and for anyone to get hurt.

“Resolution at the earliest point is crucial. Life is difficult enough without something like this.”

Bins overflowing

Talks between trade union leaders and Cosla, the organisation that represents Scottish local authorities over the weekend.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar today challenged the Scottish Government to find more cash to end the dispute.

It comes after a busy weekend across the north and north-east, with Celebrate Aberdeen, Lonach Games, Stonehaven Harbour Festival and Thunder in the Glens among some of the events on.

Combined with the usual weekend activities, litter is now piling up across town centres – with the earliest collections this week on Thursday.

Workers were on the picket lines last week as the dispute over pay continues.

Some areas, especially in Aberdeen city centre are feeling the effects of this, with bins already overflowing in the Castlegate, Holburn and Rosemount neighbourhoods.

Some areas, especially in Aberdeen city centre are feeling the effects of this, with bins already overflowing in the Castlegate, Holburn and Rosemount neighbourhoods.

In Inverness, Highland Council tweeted that the city’s household waste recycling centre, which was one of four in the Highlands closed on Saturday due to strikes, would be “busier than usual”, warning people that they may need to queue.

Next week, refuse workers will continue to strike, as GMB, Unison and Unite members take to the streets to show their anger and frustration at their pay, especially with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

More strikes planned for next month

In Aberdeen and the Highlands strikes will take place up until Wednesday, August 31, with workers in Aberdeenshire and Orkney on the picket lines tomorrow.

If an agreement over pay is not agreed, further strikes will be held between September 7 to 13 in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands respectively, with Orkney’s workers being out until September 10.

There will be no strike action taken by refuse workers in Moray, Argyll and Bute, Shetland and Western Isles councils.