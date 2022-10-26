Garthdee finally raising the roof on ‘leaky’ Inchgarth Community Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After coping with multiple leaks at a busy community centre, Aberdeen City Council has finally begun the search for a contractor to replace its roof.

Inchgarth Community Centre, in Garthdee, has had repeated problems with leaking and earlier this year to make matters worse suffered wind damage to its flat roof.

At times, the leaks have almost halted its important work with some of the poorest families in the area.

Centre manager Paul O’Connor says he has been “harassing the council for 10 years” to get something done.

The green light has finally been given to replace the roof of the building that was built in 1949.

It is one of the busiest community centres in the city, with 2,500 users taking part in 165 sessions each week.

Roof damaged by high winds

Mr O’Connor says the full roof repair was given priority by the council after the roof was damaged in high winds last February.

The building had to be closed for several days after parts of the structure was blown off.

Large sections of the roof, including the insulation, were torn off in the rough weather, sending thin sheets flying into the air.

No one was injured.

At the time Mr O’Connor said: “A major part came off, and if we’d walked by a minute later it would have sliced us wide open.”

The building will remain open while works take place from January 16 to March 10.

Building hosts community food bank

Currently, the community centre is also actively used as a food bank. Chef Garry Royan cooks around 200 meals a week for hungry families from its kitchen.

Three days a week he spends cooking in the kitchen, which at one stage was under threat of closure due to the constant leaking.

But Mr O’Connor says the new roof is a “great step forward” and will hopefully clear up the issues.

He says all community centres in the city should be given similar repair works.

Potential companies have been set the deadline of November 11 to apply.

Could Inchgarth be expanded?

Due to Inchgarth’s success as a community centre, it is in the running to receive a £3million extension after the new roof is installed.

It would double the size of the building, and allow them to increase from 165 to 300 classes per week.

Plans include a larger cafe, changing rooms, facilities for disabled people and an astroturf pitch.

The council has already agreed to help fund it, with hopes the Scottish Government will also allocate funding.

A likely date for the build is June 2023.

Centre provides ‘great service to community’

Councillor Ian Yuill, who represents Garthdee, said, “Inchgarth Community Centre provides great services for people in Garthdee and beyond.

“Sadly, in recent years, it has suffered from leaks in its roof. I am delighted that those problems will soon be a thing of the past once the community centre has its new roof.”

“This is just a first step for improving Inchgarth Community Centre. ”

Fellow councillor Derek Davidson said: “Like everyone connected to the centre I am delighted that the roof is being repaired.

“Inchgarth community centre is a massive asset to the people of Garthdee and does a lot of fantastic work for the community.”