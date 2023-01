[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen actor and Peter Pan panto star Michael Karl-Lewis took on a charity chest wax to get into the spirit of Christmas – oh yes, he did!

Since Michael will play “the boy who never grows up” in this year’s HMT panto, he decided his chest hair didn’t quite fit the character brief.

“On our press launch day in Aberdeen when the cast were all in costume, something occurred to me,” said Michael.

“I am playing Peter Pan and I have a carpet of hair on my chest! I thought to myself, I can’t very well play the boy who never grows up with such a hairy chest, so it will have to go.”

Having never experienced the pain of waxing before, Michael wanted to make the effort worth his while and decided to turn his character preparation into a good deed for a charity he and his family hold dear, Friends of ANCHOR.

Beautician therapist Trish Saunders of Heavenly Beauty gifted her time to support Michael’s fundraising efforts… and Brendan Cole, who will play Captain Hook in this year’s HMT panto, also lent his hand and hook to help with the waxing.

Peter Pan gets chest waxed for charity

Michael’s mum Donna Miller – who stood by his side as he was being waxed – has supported the local cancer and haematology charity for many years, volunteering at events and in the fundraising office for the past five years, as well as fundraising personally.

She gives her support in memory of her sister Lynn, Michael’s auntie, who passed away in 2002 aged 39, from a rare form of blood cancer.

Donna said: “My sister was 17 when she discovered she has a rare blood disorder.

“At the tail end of her illness, my sister benefited from the charity’s support.

“I think I saw an advert that the charity was looking for volunteers, so I just put my name down and never looked back. I started in 2017.

“During lockdown, I would raffle bouquets and afternoon teas online to raise money for the charity. I also help out at events and in the office.”

Mum is ‘proud’ of her son

She was delighted and “very proud” her son, who now lives in London, has decided to help her raise vital funds for the local charity.

“I’m very nervous,” said Michael just before Trish applied wax on his chest.

“My mum was asking me last night whether I was any good with pain and to be honest, I don’t think I am!

“I’m feeling (on a scale of one to 10) the pain is going to be a 10.”

Surrounded by his mum, the cast as well as the charity and Aberdeen Performing Arts representatives, Michael spoke to the P&J before the waxing began:

Raising funds for Friends of ANCHOR

So far, Michael has managed to raise more than £500 including gift aid, with the funds going to Friends of ANCHOR’s current appeal to raise £2m for The ANCHOR Centre, due to open next year in Aberdeen.

Michael added: “The ANCHOR Centre will provide excellent care for people in the north-east and what Friends of ANCHOR is doing will enhance that even further with upgraded fixtures, equipment and enhancements that will make the building feel less clinical and daunting.

“My mum has supported the charity for several years and I’m pleased to now be paying a small part in this important fundraising too.”

When asked how much he was hoping to raise, Michael said he didn’t want to set a figure.

“Just absolutely anything will be very much appreciated.”

Erica Banks, communications lead for Friends of ANCHOR, said: “Christmas is the season of giving, and Michael’s fundraising certainly encapsulates that sentiment.

“We’re very grateful for his heartfelt support, which he’s directing to our ANCHORED Together appeal which will make a positive impact in the lives of the 65,000 local people who are estimated to walk through the doors of The ANCHOR Centre each year.

“We hope Aberdeen gives Michael a very warm welcome home when he takes to the stage from December 3.”

Click here if you wish to support Michael’s fundraising efforts for the local charity.

Don’t miss The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan in Aberdeen

Michael will share the stage with Brendan Cole’s Captain Hook, Alan McHugh’s Dame Maggie Celeste, Paul J Corrigan’s Smee and Danielle Jam’s Tinkerbell.

The whole main cast gathered around Michael for support and you could see the relief in their faces they weren’t the ones going through the painful waxing process.

“You’ve got to come see the show,” said the talented actor.

“We’re having the best time rehearsing and when you come watch it, you’ll have the best time too.”

The actor is really looking forward to returning to the HMT panto after more than a decade.

He previously told the P&J: “When I was 10 I actually played little Michael Darling in Peter Pan – which was 14 years ago.”

“It feels like a full circle to be Peter Pan this year – it’s mad and I can’t wait.

“Playing Peter Pan is such a dream – everybody loves the story.”

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is at HMT from December 3 to January 8. Click here if you wish to book tickets.

