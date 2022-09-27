Opening date revealed for ‘game-changing’ Anchor cancer centre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opening date revealed for ‘game-changing’ Anchor cancer centre in Aberdeen

By James Wyllie
September 27, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 7:40 pm
Health bosses have confirmed Aberdeen’s new Anchor cancer treatment centre is on track to open its doors to patients next September.

The multi-million-pound hospital will offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders when it comes into service next September.

It’s being built as part of a £245 million project alongside the new Baird Family Hospital, which will replace the existing maternity centre in Aberdeen.

Clinical lead Mike Greaves has promised the Anchor Centre will offer a “state-of-the-art” experience with a focus on comfort patients can’t currently get.

It is also connected to the existing radiology department, with a new courtyard between the two, bringing all the related services under one roof.

What will the Anchor Centre offer patients?

When they walk in the main doors, patients will be greeted by welcoming volunteers by charity Friends of Anchor, and guided to a spacious atrium full of natural light.

Prof Greaves says the aim is to make the experience “as stress-free as possible” with comfortable seating and a coffee cart with refreshments.

“With patients, particularly the first time they come, they can’t help but have an element of anxiety when they come to the hospital,” he explained.

Around 65,000 patients will be treated at the centre every year.

A grand staircase in the middle of the atrium – with integrated seating areas for anyone “running out of puff” halfway up – will lead patients to the 20 consulting rooms and 30 spaces for chemotherapy treatment.

Chairs will be arranged in small groups in an open plan space and are easily adjustable, giving people the chance to chat to others, or swivel around for some time on their own while receiving treatment.

There will also be a dedicated space for teenagers and young adults looking for a more relaxed atmosphere.

In addition, the centre will have a dedicated pharmacy, alongside research and teaching facilities, to further cut waiting times for patients.

Patient feedback included in plans

A lot of the hospital planning has involved direct feedback from patients and staff too.

And crucial changes to the blueprints have been made along the way.

One key example surrounds men’s toilets. While the initial plans had the legally-required number, some patients flagged that treatment makes them need to go more often.

As a result, bosses revisited the plans to up the number and ensure no one would be caught short.

Prof Greaves added: “We’ve listened to what patients want and, wherever possible, tried to implement that.

“This will serve the north-east of Scotland very well, it’s a state-of-the-art facility.”

‘Game-changer’ of a hospital

Charity Friends of Anchor is fundraising to help kit out the building with the likes of nicer treatment chairs and art, aiming to bring in £2m.

And NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox says the facility will be a “game-changer”.

She added: “Right from the off, the Anchor Centre will welcome 65,000 patients through its doors every year.

“It’s been a long time in the planning and the teams involved have dedicated so much to getting to this point.

“Just a year to go. Now that is really exciting.”

