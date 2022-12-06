Two cars crash into building on Aberdeen’s King Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two cars have crashed into a building on Aberdeen’s busy King Street, causing long tailbacks.

Emergency services received reports of a two-car crash on King Street near the First Bus office.

Fire crews were called to the scene to make the area safe around 8.10am.

A spokesman confirmed that the occupants of both cars had managed to get out of the vehicles before the two appliances arrived.

The crews left the scene around 8.30am.

Officers attended the scene and it is understood there were no injuries following the accident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.05am on Tuesday, December 6 police were called to King Street in Aberdeen, following a report of two vehicles crashing into a building.

“Recovery has been arranged.”