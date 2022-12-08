Inverurie sports centre to host free lunch this Christmas Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Christmas lunch will be held in Inverurie this year for anyone who would otherwise skip the festivities due to costs or spend the day alone.

Garioch Sports Centre will hold its inaugural Garioch Gives Back Community Christmas Lunch on December 25 between 11am and 2pm.

It has been organised by Garioch Sports Trust, led by chairman Scott Miskelly, and is running in partnership with Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, Cala Homes and Highland League football club, Inverurie Loco Works.

As well as a three-course Christmas dinner and drinks, there will also be gifts, kids activities, games and carol singing.

‘Hopefully it will be a bit of light during these dark times for so many’

A statement from Garioch Sports Centre said: “We appreciate that Christmas may be a difficult time for many in our community this year and don’t want people to be alone or worry about the choice of heat or eat.”

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank‘s community participation and campaigns lead Shona Singer added: “The foodbank is encouraging service users to sign up to the lunch. We can’t thank Scott and his amazing team of volunteers enough for organising this event, hopefully it will be a bit of light during these dark times for so many.”

If people, or someone they know, would like to sign up, they are being encouraged to contact the Garioch Sports Centre by phone or email.

Big Christmas Food Appeal

As part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal, The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting initiatives like the Garioch Gives Back Community Christmas Lunch.

We are working with charity partner Cfine to raise money and boost supplies, which they distribute to foodbanks across the north-east and Highlands and Islands.

We have drop-off points at the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen, as well as the reception of 1Msq and 2Msq on Broad Street.

As well as this, we have been making sure those in our communities know where to get help when they need it and dispelling misconceptions about accessing emergency food.