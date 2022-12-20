‘It brings Christmas right into the ward’: Inverurie Rotary Club resurrects hospital party tradition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It brings Christmas right into the ward’: Inverurie Rotary Club resurrects hospital party tradition

By Cameron Roy
December 20, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 6:39 pm
Inverurie Rotary Club delighted residents at Inverurie Hospital with a Christmas party. Image: Howard Hughes.
Inverurie Rotary Club delighted residents at Inverurie Hospital with a Christmas party. Image: Howard Hughes.

Inverurie Rotary Club has resurrected a 15-year-old tradition and thrown a huge Christmas party at Inverurie Hospital.

Members of the club’s Glee group spread delight in the Donbank Ward today when they brought the festive spirit by singing for patients.

Santa also attended with a sack of donated presents and waved his magic wand to wish patients some Christmas good luck.

The Glee group, which has eight members, says they were asked to restart the tradition by the nursing team at the hospital due to it “always being a bit special”.

‘It brings Christmas right into the ward’

Howard Hughes, from Kemnay, is one of organisers of the Glee group within the Rotary Club.

The 79-year-old said: “We were quite happy to do it and the nursing team was very thankful.

“The patients have been looking forward to this because it brings Christmas right into the ward and amongst them.

“All the nice things about Christmas were there.”

Senior nurse Katie Anderson was left smiling when member of the club Joe McDowall came dressed as Santa to visit the patients.

Katie Anderson, the nurse in charge, was happy to welcome Santa to the Donbank Ward. Image: Howard Hughes.

The party was hosted in the Donbank Ward which provides a combination of medical care and rehabilitation for the elderly, as well as palliative care.

Despite several members of the Rotary Club being in their 80s, they feel it is important to get out and help the community when they can.

‘We don’t pretend to be the best singers in the world’

The group has a long history of fundraising and donating to Aberdeenshire communities.

Mr Hughes said: “We are older people ourselves, but we often go round entertaining old folks homes.

“Two of our members are often the oldest people there. It can be ironic sometimes when you entertain them and they are older than you.

“We don’t pretend to be the best singers in the world but we can entertain folk.”

This year, all the money raised by the club will be going toward Ukraine.

