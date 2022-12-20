‘It brings Christmas right into the ward’: Inverurie Rotary Club resurrects hospital party tradition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Rotary Club has resurrected a 15-year-old tradition and thrown a huge Christmas party at Inverurie Hospital.

Members of the club’s Glee group spread delight in the Donbank Ward today when they brought the festive spirit by singing for patients.

Santa also attended with a sack of donated presents and waved his magic wand to wish patients some Christmas good luck.

The Glee group, which has eight members, says they were asked to restart the tradition by the nursing team at the hospital due to it “always being a bit special”.

‘It brings Christmas right into the ward’

Howard Hughes, from Kemnay, is one of organisers of the Glee group within the Rotary Club.

The 79-year-old said: “We were quite happy to do it and the nursing team was very thankful.

“The patients have been looking forward to this because it brings Christmas right into the ward and amongst them.

“All the nice things about Christmas were there.”

Senior nurse Katie Anderson was left smiling when member of the club Joe McDowall came dressed as Santa to visit the patients.

The party was hosted in the Donbank Ward which provides a combination of medical care and rehabilitation for the elderly, as well as palliative care.

Despite several members of the Rotary Club being in their 80s, they feel it is important to get out and help the community when they can.

‘We don’t pretend to be the best singers in the world’

The group has a long history of fundraising and donating to Aberdeenshire communities.

Mr Hughes said: “We are older people ourselves, but we often go round entertaining old folks homes.

“Two of our members are often the oldest people there. It can be ironic sometimes when you entertain them and they are older than you.

“We don’t pretend to be the best singers in the world but we can entertain folk.”

This year, all the money raised by the club will be going toward Ukraine.