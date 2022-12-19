Man, 27, taken to hospital following assault in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following an assault in Aberdeen.

Officers were made aware of an assault in Aberdeen at around 1.15pm today on Hayton Road in Tillydrone.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital.

A large police presence was reported in the area and parts of the road were taped off. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.15 pm on Monday December 19, police received a report of a man having been assaulted in Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the 27-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”