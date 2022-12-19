Man, 27, taken to hospital following assault in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 27, taken to hospital following assault in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone

By Lottie Hood
December 19, 2022, 4:48 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 8:39 pm
A police car at the scene on Hayton Road. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
A police car at the scene on Hayton Road. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital following an assault in Aberdeen.

Officers were made aware of an assault in Aberdeen at around 1.15pm today on Hayton Road in Tillydrone.

The incident happened on Hayton Road earlier today. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital.

A large police presence was reported in the area and parts of the road were taped off. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.15 pm on Monday December 19, police received a report of a man having been assaulted in Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the 27-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

