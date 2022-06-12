‘Triumphant’ Nuart Aberdeen will return next year after thousands flock to city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Triumphant’ Nuart Aberdeen will return next year after thousands flock to city centre

By Scott Begbie
June 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 5:27 pm
Martin Whatson’s mural at the Ibis car park, Virginia Street. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Martin Whatson’s mural at the Ibis car park, Virginia Street. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Nuart Aberdeen 2022 has been hailed a triumph – and organisers have announced the hugely successful street art festival will return next year.

Thousands of people flocked to the city centre over the weekend to take in the festival atmosphere and 11 new works – including massive murals – that have helped transform the heart of Aberdeen into a glorious canvas of masterpieces.

Aberdeen Inspired, the event’s organisers, said Nuart was given an added seal of approval after  Spanish street artist Slim Salfont told them it was “the best street art festival in the world”.

Nuart delivered magnificent spectacle for Aberdeen

His huge mural of a girl in a tartan kilt on the side of Union Plaza is one of Nuart’s highlights this year and one of the most popular highlights on the festival’s walking tours, which took place alongside a host of events and family fun activities.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Nuart Aberdeen has once again delivered a magnificent spectacle for Aberdeen.

“The street art produced this year is quite simply breath-taking and I have no doubt it will continue to draw thousands of people to the city centre to enjoy it all year round.”

Inspired Nights street food market ran alongside Nuart Aberdeen’s festival weekend. Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Adrian said the Nuart festival weekend – in tandem with the Inspired Nights street food market on Broad Street – had created a special atmosphere in the city centre.

“Despite the mixed weather, thousands of people joined us on Broad Street this weekend for Inspired Nights and have enjoyed local entertainment, food, drink, market stalls and have taken part in the family fun activities, all of which were part of the festival,” he said.

Nuart will help drive recovery of Aberdeen’s city centre

“Our free walking tours were as successful as ever and it was quite a sight to see the tour guides head off from Broad Street with hundreds of folk hot on their heels.“

Adrian said bringing world-class events such as Nuart to Aberdeen was a vital part of revitalising and driving the recovery of the city centre, with many local businesses involved in the street food market and others extending their opening hours to welcome people back during the festival weekend.

Nuart’s walking tours were hugely popular over the weekend. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Though the date for the 2023 festival has not been announced, Aberdeen Inspired confirmed that with funding secured until 2023 Nuart Aberdeen will return to make its unique mark on the city for at least one more year.

Adrian Watson ended by saying “The current challenge to towns and city centres the world over is well documented and Aberdeen is certainly not immune.

Artists sing the praises of Nuart to Aberdeen Inspired organisers

“However, our city’s cultural offering has an important role to play in our transformation and Nuart Aberdeen is and will continue to be a great illustration of this.”

Slim Safont in the process of creating a brand new mural on Union Plaza. Photo by Wullie Marr.

Nuart organisers said Slim Salfont had sung the festival’s praises to them, including the warm welcome he was given by local people as he worked on his wall, going on to describe Nuart as “the best street art festival in the world”.

[[title]]

[[text]]
