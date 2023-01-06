The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con

Seth Gilliam will soon be travelling to the north-east to greet his The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf fans at Aberdeen’s Comic Con.

The American actor, who’s probably best known for portraying Father Gabriel Stokes in the long-running horror series The Walking Dead, also played Dr Alan Deaton on Teen Wolf.

Seth will reprise his role as the supernatural specialist in Teen Wolf: The Movie when the much-anticipated film – continuation of the MTV series – is released later this month, more than five years after the fantasy series ended.

He also played Ellis Carver on The Wire, Clayton Hughes on Oz, and Detective Daniels on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

The Walking Dead star joins great Aberdeen Comic Con line-up

Seth will be joined by many other stars – including four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) – when Comic Con Scotland (North East) returns later this year.

In addition, two Two Doors Down actors – Eric and Beth Baird, played by Alex Norton and Arabella Wei – as well as the show’s creators Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp will also appear at the two-day event which aims to celebrate all things TV and film.

And if that’s not enough, we’re certain three Stranger Things stars – Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr Alexei) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) – will be sure to turn things upside down.

Plus, Lea Thompson will take us all Back To The Future when she arrives at Comic Con Scotland (North East) which will be at P&J Live on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

