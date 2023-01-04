Marvel and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan says Inverness panto is ‘most joyous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Marvel and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan says Inverness panto is ‘most joyous’

By Danica Ollerova
January 4, 2023, 9:20 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 9:32 am
Karen Gillan panto
Karen Gillan. Image: Brian Ach/ Invision/ AP/ Shutterstock.

Hollywood actor and proud Highland lass Karen Gillan went to see Peter Pan at Eden Court… and she loved it.

The successful Inverness actor, who is best known for playing Amy Pond in the Doctor Who series and Nebula in Guardians Of The Galaxy, said she finally got to see the panto in her hometown.

She described it as “the most joyous experience – as always”. Karen also took to social media to thank the cast and crew for a “magical night.”

Karen also starred in the action films Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level and will reprise her role as Nebula in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 which is set to be released later this year.

Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy. Image: Jay Maidment ©Marvel 2014

Karen Gillan loves Eden Court panto

Dame Steven Wren and his comedy partner Ross Allan once again returned to Eden Court to bring panto magic to both big and little kids in Inverness.

“You can expect flying, a reasonably accurate telling of the story, so there’s lots of Peter Pan story in there – but with added nonsense from us,” said Steven, who currently plays Eden Court’s dame for the sixth time.

“I like the story to have an absolute parallel place and equal importance to the nonsense and in this show it does. It’s literally story, nonsense, story, nonsense. I want to make memories.”

Peter Pan at Eden Court. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon.

Our reviewer thought the show had everything you could possibly want in a pantomime – from the witty local references to panto-fied pop songs and a cracking comedy double act to top it all off.

You can read the full review here.

Peter Pan is at Eden Court until Sunday January 8. Click here for more information and tickets.

