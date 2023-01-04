Marvel and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan says Inverness panto is ‘most joyous’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actor and proud Highland lass Karen Gillan went to see Peter Pan at Eden Court… and she loved it.

The successful Inverness actor, who is best known for playing Amy Pond in the Doctor Who series and Nebula in Guardians Of The Galaxy, said she finally got to see the panto in her hometown.

She described it as “the most joyous experience – as always”. Karen also took to social media to thank the cast and crew for a “magical night.”

Finally got to the Peter Pan panto at @edencourt and IT WAS THE MOST JOYOUS EXPERIENCE. As always. Thanks to the cast and crew for a magical night. 🧚‍♂️ #inverness — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) January 2, 2023

Karen also starred in the action films Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level and will reprise her role as Nebula in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 which is set to be released later this year.

Karen Gillan loves Eden Court panto

Dame Steven Wren and his comedy partner Ross Allan once again returned to Eden Court to bring panto magic to both big and little kids in Inverness.

“You can expect flying, a reasonably accurate telling of the story, so there’s lots of Peter Pan story in there – but with added nonsense from us,” said Steven, who currently plays Eden Court’s dame for the sixth time.

“I like the story to have an absolute parallel place and equal importance to the nonsense and in this show it does. It’s literally story, nonsense, story, nonsense. I want to make memories.”

Our reviewer thought the show had everything you could possibly want in a pantomime – from the witty local references to panto-fied pop songs and a cracking comedy double act to top it all off.

You can read the full review here.

Peter Pan is at Eden Court until Sunday January 8. Click here for more information and tickets.

