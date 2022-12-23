Chrissy to join Dr Alexei and Mrs Wheeler as Stranger Things stars reunite at Aberdeen’s Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Stranger Things stars are sure to turn Aberdeen’s Comic Con upside down.

Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham in the fourth season of Netflix megahit Stranger Things, will swap Hawkins for Aberdeen where she’ll greet her fans at the popular celebration of TV, film and cosplay.

In the show, Chrissy was a lead cheerleader who had issues with self-image stemming from her mother’s emotional abuse. Things turned dark when she started getting disturbing hallucinations and was chased and eventually killed by a terrifying humanoid hailing from another dimension.

While Chrissy only appeared in two episodes of season four, she quickly became popular among Strange Things fans.

Three Stranger Things stars to reunite in Aberdeen

And the American actor – who also appeared in Greenhouse Academy, and The Village – isn’t the only Stranger Things star who will be travelling to the Comic Con Scotland (North East) next year.

Her co-star Alec Utgoff – who portrayed Russian scientist Dr. Alexei – will also greet his fans up north and maybe even tell them if he loves cherry Slurpees in real life too.

They will be joined by Cara Buono who’s known for her role as Dr. Faye Miller in the fourth season of AMC’s Mad Men, and also appeared as Kelli Moltisanti in the sixth season of HBO’s The Sopranos. But she’s currently probably best known for playing Karen Wheeler – Mike and Nancy’s mum – in the Netflix show.

In other comic con news, four Doctor Who stars will turn back time when they travel to the Granite City for the upcoming two-day event.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

