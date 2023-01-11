Gallery: Shining a light on artwork for Aberdeen’s Spectra 2023

Spectra is one of Aberdeen’s most popular festivals – and 2023 promises to be stunning.
We’ve been given a sneak preview of how the installations heading for the Granite City might look, so check out this gallery to get a sense of what Scotland’s Festival Of Light will be bringing from Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12.
Fantastic Planet
This installation will see towering figures at iconic locations including Union Terrace Gardens, Marsichal College and Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Illumaphonium
Union Terrace Gardens will be a riot of sound and colour thanks to this interactive artwork.
Nature Nocturnal
Take a lantern walk through nighttime nature with this stunning display set for Union Terrace Gardens.
Luminosi Trees
Towering at six metres high, these jelly-like structures will bring calm and harmony to Union Terrace Gardens.
Circa
Trip the light fantastic with an installation that reflects the cycles of light and dark in the north-east over the course of a year.
Pulse
A tunnel of light will change Broad Street beyond recognition when it takes up residency for the duration of Spectra.
Projector Bikes
These nifty trikes will create a mobile cinema of light and sound as they dot around the city centre during Spectra.
For full details on Spectra visit spectrafestival.co.uk
