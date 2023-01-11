Gallery: Shining a light on artwork for Aberdeen’s Spectra 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Shining a light on artwork for Aberdeen’s Spectra 2023

Fantastic Planet will see huge humanoids descend on the centre of Aberdeen for Spectra. All images: Supplied by Spectra.
By Scott Begbie

Spectra is one of Aberdeen’s most popular festivals – and 2023 promises to be stunning.

We’ve been given a sneak preview of how the installations heading for the Granite City might look, so check out this gallery to get a sense of what Scotland’s Festival Of Light will be bringing from Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12.

Fantastic Planet

This installation will see towering figures at iconic locations including Union Terrace Gardens, Marsichal College and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Watch out for the gargantuan figures across the city centre during Spectra.
Fantastic Planet has thrilled residents in other cities.
Here’s looking at you… an idea of how Fantastic Planet might look in Aberdeen.
Here be giants… Fantastic Planet looks spectacular.

Illumaphonium

Union Terrace Gardens will be a riot of sound and colour thanks to this interactive artwork.

Light and sound as Illumaphonium responds to touch to create your own artwork during Spectra.
Illumaphonium promises to be fun for all ages when it arrives at Union Terrace Gardens as part of Spectra.
Crowds are expected to flock to the Illumaphonium installation at Union Terrace Gardens.

Nature Nocturnal

Take a lantern walk through nighttime nature with this stunning display set for Union Terrace Gardens.

Butterflies become fireflies in the Nature Nocturnal display heading for Union Terrace Gardens with Spectra.
Become a night owl as you take in the spectacular lantern displays of Nature Nocturnal once it is set up in Union Terrace Gardens.
Nature Nocturnal will give everyone a chance to reflect on nature as part of Spectra.

Luminosi Trees

Towering at six metres high, these jelly-like structures will bring calm and harmony to Union Terrace Gardens.

Luminosi Trees bring a splash of colour to any city centre – and will look spectacular in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens during Spectra.
Glowing globes are all part of the Luminosi Trees, heading for Aberdeen.
Dusk is even more magical, courtesy of the wonderful Luminosi Trees.

Circa

Trip the light fantastic with an installation that reflects the cycles of light and dark in the north-east over the course of a year.

Red alert as Circa goes through its paces when it arrives for Spectra.
Visitors are expected to be fascinated by the constantly changing display of Circa at Union Terrace Gardens.
Mystery and wonder, courtesy of Circa, part of this year’s Spectra.

Pulse

A tunnel of light will change Broad Street beyond recognition when it takes up residency for the duration of Spectra.

Finger on the Pulse of Spectra, with this stunning artwork heading for Broad Street.
Rings of power will be taking up residency on Broad Street during Spectra.
Pulse promises to be eye-catching, even during daylight on Broad Street.

Projector Bikes

These nifty trikes will create a mobile cinema of light and sound as they dot around the city centre during Spectra.

Keep our eye out for the fun and funky Projector Bikes which will be touring the city centre during Spectra.
All the world’s a cinema when Projector Bikes are on the move in Aberdeen during Spectra.

For full details on Spectra visit spectrafestival.co.uk

