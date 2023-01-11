First look at the spectacular artworks heading to Aberdeen for Spectra Festival Of Light

New images of the artworks which will bring a blaze of glory to Aberdeen for Spectra have been unveiled as the full line-up for the spectacular festival is revealed.

Union Terrace Gardens will be transformed into a sea of light, hosting a rich variety of jaw-dropping installations as the epicentre of the four-day event, while giant humanoid figures will tower over iconic locations, including the gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marischal College.

And landmarks such as His Majesty’s Theatre and Broad Street will be transformed by spectacular projected work during Scotland’s Festival Of Light which this year has a theme of “Home”.

Aberdeen’s Spectra will be ‘packed with extraordinary work’

Arts company Curated Place which delivers Spectra, commissioned by Aberdeen City Council, promise a thrilling programme for 2023 in a winter highlight for the Granite City from Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12.

“It’s packed with extraordinary work from some truly astounding artists and creatives, with something for everyone to enjoy, and we’re excited to once again light up some of the city’s spectacular streets and landmarks in wonderful new ways,” said a spokesperson for Curated Place.

One of the most spectacular artworks for the free festival promises to be Fantastic Planet by Australian group Parer Studio on their first Scottish appearance.

It will see massive human-like figures descend on the city – including Union Terrace Gardens, the art gallery and Marischal College. Organisers say the giant visitors from afar will playfully encourage people to envisage the future of their home planet.

Union Terrace Gardens will be the centrepiece of this year’s Spectra

The bulk of Spectra’s art installations will be housed at Union Terrace Gardens, returning to the newly-refurbished space for the first time since 2018.

This will include Illumaphonium, a fun, music-making experience with more than 200 illuminated chime bars, responding to touch with patterns of light and sound.

Circa, from Limbic Cinema, is a light sculpture of 12 fixtures creating a three-dimensional clock reflecting Aberdeen’s light and dark cycles over a year, with a soundscape from Joe Acheson of Hidden Orchestra.

Nature Nocturnal from the Lantern Company will bring illuminated plants, insects and wildlife to the gardens’ slopes, creating a luminous lantern walk in the nocturnal natural world.

In the centre of the gardens, otherworldly Luminosi Trees will see six-metre high jellyfish-like structures create an absorbing and calming space, with sound-responsive LEDs creating an ever-changing pattern.

The gardens’ arches will be home to Visible Voices, an animated projection mixing the everyday and the surreal, from visual artist Vincent James.

Broad Street will be transformed by spectacular displays during Spectra

Away from the gardens, Broad Street will be transformed by Pulse, a 45-metre-long light sculpture from Bristol’s creative team This Is Loop. Twelve giant hoops covered in mirrors stretch out into a winding tunnel, becoming a contemplative place for visitors of all ages, both day and night.

Meanwhile, the façade of His Majesty’s Theatre will be home to a special new projected art commission, The Waxwing Wanes. This stunning work by Illuminos, reflects on changing climate, with a new composition by composer and harpist Allie Robertson.

Illuminos will also light up Marischal College with Nøkken, based around a shape-shifting, Kelpie-like freshwater spirit, from the shared folklore of Scotland and the Nordic nations.

Marischal College Quad will be home to live performances by Aberdeen’s Fusion Youth Dance Company, premiering a new outdoor work in reponse to the Fantastic Planet installation, while the popular Projection Bikes will be returning to the city centre.

Spectra will bring together residents and visitors for fun and splendour

Also part of Spectra on Broad Street will be resident storyteller Pauline Cordiner, alongside Lindsey Gibb, telling tales for all ages in English, Scots, and Doric. There will be tales old and new, from Aberdeen and beyond, inspiring visitors to think about the comforts of home, wherever it may be.

Cllr Martin Greig, culture spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council, said: “Spectra is a great way to mark the reopening of Union Terrace Gardens and the first major event in the city centre for 2023.

“Spectra will bring together residents and visitors to enjoy the fun and splendour of Spectra in the heart of our beautiful city, drawing thousands of people into the city centre to enjoy not just the festival but everything our city has to offer including the great range of restaurants, cafes, galleries and parks.”

To find out more about Spectra, the art installations and how to find and enjoy them, visit spectrafestival.co.uk

