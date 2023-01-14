Caley Thistle 0-0 Queen’s Park – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT keep leaders in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle 0-0 Queen’s Park – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT keep leaders in sight

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 14, 2023, 6:53 pm Updated: January 14, 2023, 7:22 pm
ICT's Daniel MacKay breaks away from Queen's Park's Jake Davidson. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
ICT's Daniel MacKay breaks away from Queen's Park's Jake Davidson. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Caley Thistle remain 10 points behind Championship leaders Queen’s Park after these two promotion rivals drew 0-0 at the Caledonian Stadium.

The Glasgow side made nine changes in midweek as they were edged out of the SPFL Trust Trophy in a 1-0 loss against holders Raith Rovers.

However, they had won eight in row before that and returned to the line-up which beat Cove Rangers 6-0 a week ago.

The teams went at it right from the start, with ICT’s on-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson’s shot saved by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie and Aaron Doran’s follow-up blocked by a defender.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds, left, and Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle shake hands at full-time.

Queen’s were a threat too, with Simon Murray going close with a header and Josh McPake’s effort saved by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Henderson impressed for the third successive game since signing until the end of the season, while Doran and Billy Mckay were pulling strings as they did in the 4-1 win at Arbroath last week.

Overall, the first half had its moments, but level-pegging seemed fair, with the expectancy that there would be a winner, one way or another.

Murray, the Championship’s joint top scorer on 15 goals, had largely been kept at bay, but early in the second half he was not far off with a searing run and shot before he guided a swerver around the left post.

Queen’s Park’s Josh McPake (left) and ICT’s Lewis Hyde.

Billy Mckay almost put ICT in front 10 minutes into the second half when Doran sent him free, but Ferrie blocked his header with his feet.

At the other end, a timely tackle from ICT centre-half Danny Devine prevented more joy for Grant Savoury and, on 71 minutes, the defender was on hand to clear a Murray shot off the line.

A golden chance by defender Lee Kilday really should have won it for the visitors when the ball broke his way in the box, but he flashed his shot over the crossbar.

Ferrie ensured his team were not undone when he plucked a Billy Mckay drive out of the air as the forward hit the target from the edge of the area.

A last-minute strike from Caley Jags sub Lewis Nicolson almost made the difference, but Ferrie got down smartly to clutch it.

Inverness stay sixth, which is three points away from fourth-placed Partick Thistle, whose game at Dundee was off due to a waterlogged pitch, while Queen’s remain four points ahead of nearest chasers Ayr United.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay has this shot saved by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

Talking points

Mixed feelings in match of missed opportunities

Billy Dodds and Owen Coyle can point to key moments where this contest could have been won, but they acknowledged there were chances at both end of the park.

From an ICT point of view, a victory here would have shot them right back into title contention, but Queen’s Park are top for a reason.

Their midweek loss to Raith, in the grand scheme of the season, doesn’t matter. Their eight straight wins before that showed how dangerous they could be.

Yes, it’s two draws for ICT against a newly-promoted team, but they’re a side packed with quality, so it could well be a vital point come the end of the campaign.

Do Spiders deserve more credit for charge to top spot?

Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle took a swipe at critics afterwards, who suggest the Glasgow club are buying their way to success.

He pointed out the majority of his squad were playing in League One last season when they finished a whopping 28 points behind champions Cove Rangers.

New Caley Jags signing, former Burnley youth midfielder Ben Woods.

Three times they have played Inverness this season and it’s been two draws in the Highlands and a deserved 2-1 victory at Ochilview. Anyone who has watched those games, including Dodds, has certainly given them credit.

From what I’ve seen, they are the best team in the division, because of their front-foot approach united by a strong base, as we witnessed this afternoon.

Same again next week in Scottish Cup?

Fans will welcome another open contest between these rivals next weekend at the same venue in the fourth-round of the Scottish Cup.

While winning the Championship would be massive, progression in the main national knock-out competition is a tasty incentive on Saturday.

Talking tactics

It was the same 11 which beat Arbroath for Billy Dodds, sitting in the usual 4-4-1-1.

There was no start for new midfielder Ben Woods, who came off the bench the bench in the second half.

Returning winger Nathan Shaw came on for Daniel MacKay, who was feeling ill, just after the interval.

Shaw had been playing so well on the right before his recent hamstring injury, but Jay Henderson is excelling there too. The duo traded places several times as they tried to unpick their opponents.

Referee watch

None of the three bookings dished out by Steven McLean (for Zak Delaney, Sean Welsh and Lee Kilday) seemed to cause anger, apart from Dodds arguing that Welsh shouldn’t have been one of them for a challenge on Jack Thomson. Several decisions were argued with from either bench, but the whistler stood firm.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay sees his shot blocked by Queen’s defender Lee Kilday.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6, Devine 7, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Oakley 82), Doran 7 (Wood 73), Hyde 7 (Boyd 73), Daniel MacKay 6 (Shaw 46), Henderson 6 (Lewis Nicolson 85), Delaney 6.

Subs not used: MacKay (GK),  Thompson, Cairns, Strachan.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1): Ferrie 6, Robson 6, Kilday 7, Fox 6, Thomson 6, McPake 6 (Jarrett 69), Thomas 6, Davidson 6, Savoury 6, Murray 6, Boateng 6.

Subs not used: Heraghty (GK), Naismith, Longridge, Biggar, Williamson, Healy, Bannon, Eze.

Star man

Danny Devine: On a day where neither defence could be broken, the Inverness stopper put in two key blocks when it mattered to help earn the hosts a point.

