Visit Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy at Aberdeen’s Comic Con

Fancy visiting Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy or the show’s rainbow room? Fans of the Netflix megahit will be transported to Hawkins when Comic Con Scotland (North East) arrives at P&J Live.

Following the news that many great actors and writers will be making their way to the city’s convention in spring, those who’ve already purchased tickets will be thrilled to know that the comic con organisers will also bring three Stranger Things set designs to the two-day event.

Not only will Stranger Things fans be able to visit Scoops Ahoy – the nautical-themed ice cream parlour located in the food court of Starcourt Mall – they will also be able to see the show’s rainbow room – the creepy playroom Dr. Brenner set up for the psychokinetic child test subjects, including Eleven.

The show’s alphabet wall – used by Winona Ryder’s character Joyce to communicate with her son Will who is stuck in a mysterious alternate dimension – will also be on display.

Three Stranger Things actors will also travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con

And if that’s not enough, three Stranger Things stars are sure to turn Aberdeen’s Comic Con upside down.

Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham in the fourth season of Netflix megahit Stranger Things, will swap Hawkins for Aberdeen where she’ll be part of the popular celebration of TV, film and cosplay.

Her co-star Alec Utgoff – who portrayed Russian scientist Dr. Alexei – will also greet his fans up north and maybe even tell them if he loves cherry Slurpees in real life too.

They will be joined by Cara Buono who’s known for her role as Dr. Faye Miller in the fourth season of AMC’s Mad Men, and also appeared as Kelli Moltisanti in the sixth season of HBO’s The Sopranos. But she’s currently probably best known for playing Karen Wheeler – Mike and Nancy’s mum – in the Netflix show.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said the venue was excited to “bring the world of Hawkins to life” this spring.

She said: “Ticketholders will be able to walk straight into the Rainbow Room, Scoops Ahoy and summon messages from the Upside Down at the Alphabet Wall.

“With three special guests already announced from the franchise as well as these incredible sets, the event will be sure to please Stranger Things fans across the north-east. And that’s just for starters.”

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

