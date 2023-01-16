Visit Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy at Aberdeen’s Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Visit Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy at Aberdeen’s Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
stranger things aberdeen comic con
Stranger Things' Scoops Ahoy. Image: Supplied by Netflix.

Fancy visiting Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy or the show’s rainbow room? Fans of the Netflix megahit will be transported to Hawkins when Comic Con Scotland (North East) arrives at P&J Live.

Following the news that many great actors and writers will be making their way to the city’s convention in spring, those who’ve already purchased tickets will be thrilled to know that the comic con organisers will also bring three Stranger Things set designs to the two-day event.

Not only will Stranger Things fans be able to visit Scoops Ahoy – the nautical-themed ice cream parlour located in the food court of Starcourt Mall – they will also be able to see the show’s rainbow room – the creepy playroom Dr. Brenner set up for the psychokinetic child test subjects, including Eleven.

The show’s alphabet wall – used by Winona Ryder’s character Joyce to communicate with her son Will who is stuck in a mysterious alternate dimension – will also be on display.

stranger thigns aberdeen comic con
Alphabet wall. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Three Stranger Things actors will also travel to Aberdeen’s Comic Con

And if that’s not enough, three Stranger Things stars are sure to turn Aberdeen’s Comic Con upside down.

Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham in the fourth season of Netflix megahit Stranger Things, will swap Hawkins for Aberdeen where she’ll be part of the popular celebration of TV, film and cosplay.

Her co-star Alec Utgoff – who portrayed Russian scientist Dr. Alexei – will also greet his fans up north and maybe even tell them if he loves cherry Slurpees in real life too.

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler in Netflix megahit Stranger Things. Image: Netflix/ Kobal/ Shutterstock.

They will be joined by Cara Buono who’s known for her role as Dr. Faye Miller in the fourth season of AMC’s Mad Men, and also appeared as Kelli Moltisanti in the sixth season of HBO’s The Sopranos. But she’s currently probably best known for playing Karen Wheeler – Mike and Nancy’s mum – in the Netflix show.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said the venue was excited to “bring the world of Hawkins to life” this spring.

She said: “Ticketholders will be able to walk straight into the Rainbow Room, Scoops Ahoy and summon messages from the Upside Down at the Alphabet Wall.

“With three special guests already announced from the franchise as well as these incredible sets, the event will be sure to please Stranger Things fans across the north-east. And that’s just for starters.”

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

