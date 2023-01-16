Ross County fan view: A point gained at Motherwell but relegation fears persist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It took just seven seconds for super-sub Jordy Hiwula to earn Ross County a crucial smash and grab point at Fir Park, but is that point enough to retain hopes of a revival for County fans?

In all honesty, it really doesn’t look likely.

After a fairly quiet first half with Motherwell being the more threatening, a spell of dominance had the home side in a comfortable position one up against Malky’s side, who once again looked gutless going forward.

County’s most creative player Yan Dhanda started on the left wing.

He was able to test the Motherwell defence on a couple of occasions, however his true ability was hidden.

With the long-ball tactics returning and failing to create once again for County, Dhanda was often isolated out on the wing. The former Swansea man was having to track back often to cover and help George Harmon, which isn’t a strong part of Dhanda’s game.

Dhanda would be more influential in this side deployed behind the striker or in a central midfield role where he can roam freely and collect the ball.

His lack of pace would also back up this positional change, as one on one against defenders Dhanda can’t beat them with pace, meaning he has to complicate his game.

Allowing conventional wingers to run the channels with Dhanda being able to provide for them could finally make the Staggies attack not look so feeble.

Thanks to a late Kevin Nisbet’s goal the Staggies avoided ending up five points adrift, with the gap remaining at three.

A struggling showdown with Kilmarnock is the next league fixture, and it is do or die for Malky Mackay and his Ross County side.

A win may claw the Staggies back on level points but talks of a win would be contrary to the form of the Highlanders.

Jordy Hiwula netted the first goal in 440 minutes for the Staggies, which explains where improvement is needed.

There is a seriously large lack of clinical ruthlessness throughout the whole squad, which County fans will hope is being worked on tirelessly by Malky and his recruitment team.