Crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Kingswells

A lorry has crashed near Kingswells on the Aberdeen bypass.

The incident occurred at around noon, on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR). near its junction with the A944.

The road is partially blocked.

Police are en-route, but the fire service said they have not been called.

❗️NEW ⌚️12:30#A90 – Kingswells junction Reports the #A90 AWPR Southbound is partially blocked due to a collision involving a lorry. Police are currently en-route 🚓#takecare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/TjSGw7ARwg — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 18, 2023

More to Follow.