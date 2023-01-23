WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city’s Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city’s Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.

Former WWE wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan will soon return to Aberdeen to take part in the city’s Comic Con Scotland (North East).

In the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE), Jim was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988.

He played the role of an American Patriot that uses a 2×4 length of wood as a weapon. The 2×4 became an iconic part of his persona, along with the battle cry “Hooo!” and the U-S-A! cheer.

The American professional wrestler, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2011, was last spotted in the Granite City when he appeared at Aberdeen Anarchy – the Beach Ballroom wrestling show – with Billy Gunn in 2013. The duo posed for photos on Union Street before signing posters for fans at The Old Schoolhouse.

Jim, who’s just been added to the Comic Con Scotland (North East) line-up, will soon be travelling to Aberdeen to greet his north-east fans after a decade.

Wrestlers Billy Gunn and Jim Duggan were in Aberdeen for a wrestling show in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson

Jim Duggan joins Doctor Who and Stranger Things stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

In other Comic Con news, four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) will also make an appearance at the two-day event.

In addition to actors, writers and WWE stars, the Comic Con organisers will also bring three Stranger Things set designs to the two-day event.

Not only will Stranger Things fans be able to visit Scoops Ahoy – the nautical-themed ice cream parlour located in the food court of Starcourt Mall – they will also be able to see the show’s rainbow room – the creepy playroom Dr. Brenner set up for the psychokinetic child test subjects, including Eleven.

stranger things aberdeen comic con
Aberdeen fans will be able to visit Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy at the Aberdeen Comic Con. Image: Supplied by Netflix

The show’s alphabet wall – used by Winona Ryder’s character Joyce to communicate with her son Will who is stuck in a mysterious alternate dimension – will also be on display.

Three Stranger Things actors – Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr. Alexei) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) will also appear at the event taking place at P&J Live on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19.

Click here for more information and tickets.

