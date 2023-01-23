WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city’s Comic Con

Former WWE wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan will soon return to Aberdeen to take part in the city’s Comic Con Scotland (North East).

In the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE), Jim was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988.

He played the role of an American Patriot that uses a 2×4 length of wood as a weapon. The 2×4 became an iconic part of his persona, along with the battle cry “Hooo!” and the U-S-A! cheer.

The American professional wrestler, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2011, was last spotted in the Granite City when he appeared at Aberdeen Anarchy – the Beach Ballroom wrestling show – with Billy Gunn in 2013. The duo posed for photos on Union Street before signing posters for fans at The Old Schoolhouse.

Jim, who’s just been added to the Comic Con Scotland (North East) line-up, will soon be travelling to Aberdeen to greet his north-east fans after a decade.

Jim Duggan joins Doctor Who and Stranger Things stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

In other Comic Con news, four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) will also make an appearance at the two-day event.

In addition to actors, writers and WWE stars, the Comic Con organisers will also bring three Stranger Things set designs to the two-day event.

Not only will Stranger Things fans be able to visit Scoops Ahoy – the nautical-themed ice cream parlour located in the food court of Starcourt Mall – they will also be able to see the show’s rainbow room – the creepy playroom Dr. Brenner set up for the psychokinetic child test subjects, including Eleven.

The show’s alphabet wall – used by Winona Ryder’s character Joyce to communicate with her son Will who is stuck in a mysterious alternate dimension – will also be on display.

Three Stranger Things actors – Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr. Alexei) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) will also appear at the event taking place at P&J Live on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19.

Click here for more information and tickets.

