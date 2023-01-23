‘We have the policies, we now need action’: Aberdeen’s poorest suffer devastating health divide from shire’s fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We have the policies, we now need action’: Aberdeen’s poorest suffer devastating health divide from shire’s fate

By Louise Glen
January 23, 2023, 7:21 pm
People in Aberdeenshire fair better than those in the city. Image: Shutterstock.
People in Aberdeenshire fair better than those in the city. Image: Shutterstock.

Stark figures show that higher numbers of children in Aberdeen are living in poverty than their counterparts in Aberdeenshire.

A review of public health figures by the Health Foundation shows a larger than expected discrepancy between those who live in the Granite City and those in the shire.

The review consolidates research undertaken for the independent charity the Health Foundation by the Social and Public Health Sciences Unit at Glasgow University, the Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde University and others.

The review looked at evidence of trends in health since devolution in 1999.

It showed there is a wide gap between the health of people living in the most and least deprived areas with people living in the most deprived areas increasingly left behind the rest.

What was the picture in Aberdeen and shire?

The review shows that more than 13% of children in Aberdeen City are living in relative poverty compared to 10% in Aberdeenshire. The numbers of children in the area are below the national average of 15.9%.

The life expectancy in adults increases by more than three years if you live outside the city.

The review found that men in the city can expect to live to 71.6years, some three-and-a-half years fewer than their shire counterparts, at 75.1years.

Policies, like education and housing – as well as food needs to be put in place to reverse health inequalities in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock / Oksana Kuzmina.

In Aberdeenshire people who live in more affluent areas can expect to live seven years more than those in the most deprived areas, nationally the gap is 10 years.

The review found that social and economic factors that influence health such as employment, wealth, housing and education showed little sign of improving for those in extreme poverty.

The study found  that how long people are expected to live has reduced by 4.4years, from 90.4years  to 86 years.

Areas of concern

The report raises a number of areas of concern which need immediate action, in particular, improving the health of children in their early years and the health of men, in their mid-30s to early 60s, who are more likely to suffer from drug-related deaths.

Scottish drugs
Drug deaths among white single males was given as one reason for lower life expectancy. Image: Shutterstock.

David Finch, assistant director of the Health Foundation, said: “Life expectancy varies greatly across Scotland. In the most deprived areas, men are dying more than 13 years earlier than their peers in the least deprived areas– and women almost a decade earlier.

“A healthy community derives from a range of factors: stable jobs, good pay, quality housing and education. Poor health is almost inevitable when some or all of these factors are absent.”

He said there were severe multiple disadvantages in Scotland including a lack of improvement in living standards, and public service fragility due to the ongoing impact of austerity.

“Understanding the causes are not enough,” he said, “A radical shift in approach is needed.

“The Scottish Government, local authorities, businesses and the third sector must come together and collaborate closely with communities.”

Chris Creegan, the Health Foundation’s expert advisory group, said: “There is no need for a new strategy; over the last decade, several policy plans and strategies have focused on tackling health inequalities, most recently, 2018’s Public Health Priorities for Scotland.

“We have the policies, we now need action.”

