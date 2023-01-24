Gotham and Dog Soldiers star Sean Pertwee confirmed for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gotham and Dog Soldiers star Sean Pertwee confirmed for Aberdeen’s Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
Sean Pertwee aberdeen comic con
Actor Sean Pertwee. Image: Shutterstock.

Sean Pertwee will swap Gotham for Aberdeen to greet fans at Comic Con Scotland (North-East).

The English actor, who is known for portraying Alfred Pennyworth in Gotham and Inspector Lestrade in Elementary, also played Sgt. Wells in the 2002 British action horror film Dog Soldiers.

The talented actor is set to play a “loyal driver Vic” when Netflix megahit You returns for its fourth season next month.

He’s also been narrating Masterchef: The Professionals – a show which sees a group of professional chefs compete against each other in a cook-off – since 2011.

Sean Pertwee joins Aberdeen Comic Con line-up

Sean Pertwee has now joined a very impressive line-up of TV and film stars which includes four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) and three Stranger Things stars (Grace Van Dien, Cara Buono and Alec Utgoff).

Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.

WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will also return to Aberdeen for the city’s Comic Con. The American professional wrestler, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2011, was last spotted in the Granite City when he appeared at Aberdeen Anarchy – the Beach Ballroom wrestling show – with Billy Gunn in 2013.

In WWE he played the role of an American Patriot that uses a 2×4 length of wood as a weapon. The 2×4 became an iconic part of his persona, along with the battle cry “Hooo!” and the U-S-A! cheer.

Comic Con Scotland (North East) will be back on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 at P&J Live. Tickets can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Conversation