WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city’s Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city’s Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
January 23, 2023, 7:00 pm
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.

Former WWE wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan will soon return to Aberdeen to take part in the city’s Comic Con Scotland (North East).

In the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE), Jim was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988.

He played the role of an American Patriot that uses a 2×4 length of wood as a weapon. The 2×4 became an iconic part of his persona, along with the battle cry “Hooo!” and the U-S-A! cheer.

The American professional wrestler, who was inducted into the hall of fame in 2011, was last spotted in the Granite City when he appeared at Aberdeen Anarchy – the Beach Ballroom wrestling show – with Billy Gunn in 2013. The duo posed for photos on Union Street before signing posters for fans at The Old Schoolhouse.

Jim, who’s just been added to the Comic Con Scotland (North East) line-up, will soon be travelling to Aberdeen to greet his north-east fans after a decade.

Wrestlers Billy Gunn and Jim Duggan were in Aberdeen for a wrestling show in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson

Jim Duggan joins Doctor Who and Stranger Things stars confirmed for Aberdeen Comic Con

In other Comic Con news, four Time Lords (Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann) will also make an appearance at the two-day event.

In addition to actors, writers and WWE stars, the Comic Con organisers will also bring three Stranger Things set designs to the two-day event.

Not only will Stranger Things fans be able to visit Scoops Ahoy – the nautical-themed ice cream parlour located in the food court of Starcourt Mall – they will also be able to see the show’s rainbow room – the creepy playroom Dr. Brenner set up for the psychokinetic child test subjects, including Eleven.

stranger things aberdeen comic con
Aberdeen fans will be able to visit Stranger Things’ Scoops Ahoy at the Aberdeen Comic Con. Image: Supplied by Netflix

The show’s alphabet wall – used by Winona Ryder’s character Joyce to communicate with her son Will who is stuck in a mysterious alternate dimension – will also be on display.

Three Stranger Things actors – Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr. Alexei) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) will also appear at the event taking place at P&J Live on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19.

Click here for more information and tickets.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Priscilla Presley ‘touched’ by love and support following daughter’s death (Patrick Lantrip/AP)
Priscilla Presley ‘touched’ by love and support following daughter’s death
Soap star Helen Worth leads those set to collect honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronation Street’s Helen Worth among those set to receive honours at Windsor
Antonio Banderas: My heart attack was one of the best things to happen to me (PA)
Antonio Banderas says ‘heart attack was one of the best things to happen to…
Kim Kardashian teams up with stars of The White Lotus for new fashion collection (PA)
Kim Kardashian teams up with stars of The White Lotus for new fashion collection
(BBC/Little Gem Productions/Richard Ansett/PA)
Catcalling must be made a public health issue, Emily Atack says
Russell T Davies said the late star of soap and TV Noele Gordon has no living family – which made him and Helena Bonham Carter “extra protective” of her legacy and determined to do her “justice” on their latest project (Ian West/PA)
Russell T Davies and Helena Bonham Carter on protecting Noele Gordon’s legacy
Love Island (ITV)
Tensions boil over in Love Island villa
A 21-year-old law student from Nottingham has been crowned the first Young MasterChef champion (BBC/Shine TV/PA)
First Young MasterChef winner crowned
death drop aberdeen
Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen
An ITN van (David Davies/PA)
Chris Shaw leaves ITN as editorial director after 25 years

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
The woman was knocked down on Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, on Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Woman, 44, in serious condition in hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
4
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
5
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
6
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
‘I don’t even know why I do it’: Oil worker found with 16 hours…
7
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig
8
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at…
9
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
10
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin vows to fight on after crashing to worst result in…
Darvel scorer Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Humiliated Aberdeen suffer worst result in club's proud 120-year history with 1-0 Scottish Cup…
2
A90 at Toll of Birness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A90 diversion at Toll of Birness following earlier accident
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
Three fire crews in Inverness were called to the scene of a fire. Image: SFRS.
Three fire crews called to a house fire in Inverness
The film follows the 165-mile ride through the national park.Images Markus Stitz
Home is Where the Trails Are: New film showcases 165-mile bike journey through the…
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal
Bear Scotland will carry out the resurfacing works on the A82 at Drumnadrochit next month.
Resurfacing works to close A82 at Drumnadrochit for two nights
People in Aberdeenshire fair better than those in the city. Image: Shutterstock.
'We have the policies, we now need action': Aberdeen's poorest suffer devastating health divide…
A delighted KIngussie captain Savio Genini with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: MacTavish Cup blockbuster as 2022 finalists to meet in first round of 2023…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented