Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The tranquil life of fierce nuns is shattered when an unwanted visitor torments the sisters in this killer drag comedy that promises to slay…

Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash-hit UK tour, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Cheryl Hole, River Medway, Victoria Scone and Kitty Scott-Claus will bring a new Death Drop mystery to Aberdeen’s HMT.

Described as “The Sound of Music meets Scary Movie”, Kitty Scott-Claus – best known for competing on the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – says the nun-missable show also has elements of Sister Act and Stephen King’s It.

“You go into it thinking you know what to expect,” said the drag queen, about Death Drop: Back In The Habit.

“People definitely come to the theatre with preconceptions but what I really like is that Death Drop really meets expectations and then it surpasses them.

“It’s really great fun and the thing is, the world is a scary enough place right now so we need opportunities to laugh and to be silly and that’s exactly what Death Drop is.”

Returning to Death Drop to thrill Aberdeen fans

So was it the fun and silliness that persuaded Kitty to once again step into the stilettos of Sis Titus?

“I had such a good time doing Death Drop the first time,” said Kitty.

“We had such a laugh and the cast really became my family. I’ve known (castmates) Cheryl (Hole) and Ophelia (Love) for years and obviously I did the Drag Race with River (Medway) and Victoria (Scone).

“So now it’s going to be like a little reunion – it will be fabulous.”

Taking over the role from drag queen Willow, Kitty told P&J her character Sis Titus is “the voice of reason in any situation”.

“She says it like it is – that’s why I love about her,” added Kitty.

Heavenly dose of song and dance numbers

The theatre performance like no other promises to deliver a heavenly dose of iconic song and dance numbers and over-the-top costumes.

Kitty said: “What I love about the costumes is that yes, we’re nuns but that doesn’t mean that we’re going to be wearing boring habits. Maybe they’ve been customised, maybe they’ve got a couple of stones here and there.

“At the end of the day, it is a drag show and I do have these pins and it would be a shame not to show them off, wouldn’t it?

“And in act two I have a song that I love and it’s always so much fun and audiences get on board with it – that’s probably my favourite part of the show.”

From theatre to drag and back

While some of the show’s stars went from drag to theatre, it was the other way round for Kitty.

She said: “I trained as an actor in a musical theatre school and theatre was my first love.

“I grew up in drama schools and I fell into drag from musical theatre because when I was working as an actor all I ever played was drag queens, panto dames or feminine characters.

“So that shot me into doing drag and I love it so much.”

We wondered if there was a non-drag role that Kitty would love to do in the future…

“Oh I’d be a fantastic Fantine in Les Misérables, wouldn’t I?

“I Dreamed A Dream,” she added.

Kitty, who re-joined the Death Drop tour earlier this month, is really looking forward to travelling to the Granite City.

She said: “I’ve never been to Aberdeen before so I’m very excited to see all the sights and sounds and do all the things and have a gorgeous time.”

Will Mother Superior and the rag-tag sisters of St Babs be able to unmask their terrifying tormentor and save their convent?

You’ll have to book tickets to see Death Drop: Back in the Habit at His Majesty’s Theatre to find out. Don’t miss the drag murder mystery in Aberdeen from Monday January 23 to Saturday January 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

You might also like…