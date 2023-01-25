Former Covid test room at Aberdeen care home to become sensory room for residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands will be invested into creating a special multi-sensory room at an Aberdeen care home for residents with disabilities.

Staff at Torry Care Home have decided to revamp their former Covid testing room into a place of entertainment and relaxation for residents after two difficult years.

The facility, operated by the Renaissance Care Group, will be equipped with a Snoezelen Multi-Sensory Environment room to provide innovative and therapeutic care options.

Funded by Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership, the £5,000 project aims to upgrade the home to ensure all residents have a space to relax and enjoy themselves.

The sensory room will combine a range of stimuli, including lights, colours, sounds and scents, to help users develop and engage their senses.

It aims to offer residents with autism, developmental disabilities, dementia, or brain injuries, an opportunity to take part in activities that are free from cognitive demands.

‘Our residents’ wellbeing is a top priority’

Torry Care Home manager Laura Fergus said: “We are delighted to start creating our very own Snoezelen room for residents to enjoy.

“The development is part of our mission to ensure that Renaissance Care residents received the absolute best quality during their stay.”

Ms Fergus hopes all 81 residents at the home will enjoy the wide range of benefits of the room, which include increasing physical activity and improving mental health.

She added: “All of the staff are excited to see the positive benefits the room will bring to our residents once it is up and running.

“Their enjoyment and wellbeing is our top priority at Torry Care Home.”