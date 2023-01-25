North East MSP calls for ban on electric shock dog collars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A North East MSP has called for a ban on electric shock collars due to the negative impact they have on dogs.

Maurice Goldman has tabled a motion with the Scottish Parliament to request the introduction of a complete ban on the devices.

The government previously introduced guidance in 2018 condemning the use of the electric shock collars which was hailed an “effective ban” at the time.

However, it has failed to successfully stop their use in the years since.

The Conservative MSP said: “Electric shock collars are not only harmful to our pets, but extensive research has clearly shown that they fundamentally do not fix the cause of ‘undesirable’ behaviour.

“The use of these inappropriate training devices is unacceptable and we urgently need tougher regulations that prohibit the use of them completely.”

Negative impact on dogs

Animal charities and organisations, including The Kennel Club, Scottish SSPCA and the British Veterinary Association, have been campaigning for an official ban for a number of years.

Dogs wearing the collars can be sent an electric shock to the neck by their owners from up to two miles away.

This electric shock can last up to 11 seconds – which has been found to have a negative impact on the welfare of dogs.

Research carried out by Lincoln University found the collars were “no more effective” than positive reinforcement when it came to training.

‘Unnecessary suffering’

Charities are also urging the public to write to their local MSP to urge them to support the motion.

Mark Beazly, chief executive at The Kennel Club, has said that regulations need to be introduced urgently to “stop the unnecessary suffering of dogs”.

Between 2019 and 2021, the Scottish SSPCA received 47 reports to its helpline regarding the use of electric shock collars on dogs.

Chief executive Kirsteen Campbell added: “In 2021, we conducted a survey of over 2,800 members of the Scottish public and found that 83% of respondents supported a total ban on the use of collars that give a dog an electric shock.

“We have been rehabilitating dogs for decades without using methods that cause fear or pain. The Society has long advocated that only positive reinforcement based training is used for dogs.

“Electric shock collars can have negative welfare implications, causing physical pain and long-term fear. We applaud the Welsh Government for introducing a ban on e-collars and we hope that Scotland will follow suit and consider more humane methods to address behavioural issues with our dogs.”