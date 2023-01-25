North East MSP calls for ban on electric shock dog collars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North East MSP calls for ban on electric shock dog collars

By Ellie Milne
January 25, 2023, 3:02 pm
North East MSP Maurice Golden has tabled a motion calling for the ban of electric shock dog collars.
North East MSP Maurice Golden has tabled a motion calling for the ban of electric shock dog collars.

A North East MSP has called for a ban on electric shock collars due to the negative impact they have on dogs.

Maurice Goldman has tabled a motion with the Scottish Parliament to request the introduction of a complete ban on the devices.

The government previously introduced guidance in 2018 condemning the use of the electric shock collars which was hailed an “effective ban” at the time.

However, it has failed to successfully stop their use in the years since.

The Conservative MSP said: “Electric shock collars are not only harmful to our pets, but extensive research has clearly shown that they fundamentally do not fix the cause of ‘undesirable’ behaviour.

“The use of these inappropriate training devices is unacceptable and we urgently need tougher regulations that prohibit the use of them completely.”

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock. 

Negative impact on dogs

Animal charities and organisations, including The Kennel Club, Scottish SSPCA and the British Veterinary Association, have been campaigning for an official ban for a number of years.

Dogs wearing the collars can be sent an electric shock to the neck by their owners from up to two miles away.

This electric shock can last up to 11 seconds – which has been found to have a negative impact on the welfare of dogs.

Research carried out by Lincoln University found the collars were “no more effective” than positive reinforcement when it came to training.

‘Unnecessary suffering’

Charities are also urging the public to write to their local MSP to urge them to support the motion.

Mark Beazly, chief executive at The Kennel Club, has said that regulations need to be introduced urgently to “stop the unnecessary suffering of dogs”.

Between 2019 and 2021, the Scottish SSPCA received 47 reports to its helpline regarding the use of electric shock collars on dogs.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell, pictured at The Haven in Stonehaven, has backed the campaign to ban electric shock collars. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. 

Chief executive Kirsteen Campbell added: “In 2021, we conducted a survey of over 2,800 members of the Scottish public and found that 83% of respondents supported a total ban on the use of collars that give a dog an electric shock.

“We have been rehabilitating dogs for decades without using methods that cause fear or pain. The Society has long advocated that only positive reinforcement based training is used for dogs.

“Electric shock collars can have negative welfare implications, causing physical pain and long-term fear. We applaud the Welsh Government for introducing a ban on e-collars and we hope that Scotland will follow suit and consider more humane methods to address behavioural issues with our dogs.”

