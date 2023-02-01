Exclusive: SNP promises to throw out Greenferns Landward housing plans at Newhills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for more than 1,500 homes and a new primary school could be kicked into the long grass – for the sake of the environment.

Aberdeen’s SNP group has vowed to ditch the housing proposals for Greenferns Landward in the name of biodiversity.

Speaking exclusively to The Press And Journal, the city council’s largest political group has promised to kibosh the scheme while they remain in charge at the Town House.

What is planned at Greenferns Landward?

The grassy area was earmarked for 1,570 homes in 2017 as part of the Newhills expansion project on the edge of Bucksburn.

A new primary school, shops, leisure and community facilities and a gypsy traveller site were also expected to be included in the plans, being drawn up by city officials presently.

But the SNP is pledging to leave the site as it is. They lead the council in coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

The nationalists would need the support of their administration partners, others or some councillors to abstain if they successfully ditch the plans.

The local authority owns the 182-acre site and nearby Greenferns, where a further 1,650 homes could be built.

A public consultation was launched last summer on the proposed 3,000 homes before outline plans were finalised.

What now for Greenferns Landward housing plans?

The entire housing plan for Greenferns Landward – 1,500 homes, new school and all – could now be torn up.

The Press And Journal understands that could happen by the end of next month.

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai told The P&J: “As we acknowledge the ongoing climate emergency, we need to be protecting green spaces and increasing biodiversity, to protect our planet and also protect these amenity spaces for our citizens.

“Greenferns Landward is a council-owned site, so it is within our gift to take no further action on developing plans for the site while we control Aberdeen City Council.”

SNP pledge comes ahead of Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election

The Greenferns Landward housing pledge comes as campaigning heats up in Aberdeen’s most northerly ward.

A by-election will be held on Thursday February 23 to replace Conservative councillor Avril Mackenzie, who died last year.

The SNP holds two of the ward’s four seats, while Labour group leader Barney Crockett retained the other last year.

A full list of candidates vying for the vacant seat:

Charlie Abel, Alba Party

Tomasz Brzezinski, SNP

Mevrick Fernandes, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Sylvia Hardie, Scottish Greens

Akila Kanthaswamy, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Graeme Lawrence, Aberdeen Labour

Simon McLean, independent

Amy-Marie Stratton, Scottish Family Party