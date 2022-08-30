Second round of consultation for plans to build 3,000 homes and gypsy traveller site in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The plan to build 3,000 homes in Aberdeen is having its second round of consultation.

Residents are being asked to come along to two drop-in centres to give their view on the projects.

The sites, Greenferns and Greenferns Landward, have been earmarked for housing in the local development plan.

More 3,000 new homes would be built between the two locations, if the plans are given the green light.

In June, the first stage of the consultation was carried out online.

Built on land already owned by Aberdeen City Council, phase one of the proposed plans would include building around 350 council houses at Greenferns and 160 at Greenferns Landward.

Subsequent housing on both sites would be built by private housing developers, including affordable housing.

Open space for ‘biodiversity enhancement’

At Greenferns, approximately 1,650 homes are proposed to be developed. The 182-acre site – which is near the Newhills and Northfield areas – would also include a neighbourhood centre with a local and commercial space and leisure and community uses.

New and upgraded access roads, landscaping, open and recreational space, and engineering works would also be included.

A range of open space types would be provided including areas suitable for recreation which also provide opportunities for biodiversity enhancement.

Primary school and Gypsy Traveller site

On the almost 172-acre site at Greenferns Landward, at Kingswells, it would be a more residential-led development.

Around 1,570 homes would be built as well as a new primary school and local retail and commercial space. It is hoped school design will also include facilities available for the wider community use.

Spaces for leisure and community uses would be added and also a Gypsy Traveller site, landscaping and open space.

There is currently only one Gypsy Traveller site in Aberdeen located at Clinterty. It has a waiting list for people wanting to live there.

What happened at the first consultation?

During the first consultation, views were gathered on the location of facilities and types of open spaces people would like to see in the development.

These views have fed into the design development process for the site.

The updated proposals will be displayed and available for further feedback in the in-person public consultation events.

In-person consultations for both sites are being held this week.

For Greenferns, the second public consultation is taking place on Tuesday, August 30 at the Middlefield Community Project from 3-7pm.

For Greenferns Landward, a public drop-in exhibition is taking place on Thursday, September 1 at the Middlefield Community Project from 3-7pm.