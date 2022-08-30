Second round of consultation for plans to build 3,000 homes and gypsy traveller site in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Second round of consultation for plans to build 3,000 homes and gypsy traveller site in Aberdeen

By Cameron Roy
August 30, 2022, 6:06 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 6:49 pm
The second round of consultations have been held on Tuesday for two proposed sites for new council houses Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

The plan to build 3,000 homes in Aberdeen is having its second round of consultation.

Residents are being asked to come along to two drop-in centres to give their view on the projects.

The sites, Greenferns and Greenferns Landward, have been earmarked for housing in the local development plan.

More 3,000 new homes would be built between the two locations, if the plans are given the green light.

In June, the first stage of the consultation was carried out online.

Built on land already owned by Aberdeen City Council, phase one of the proposed plans would include building around 350 council houses at Greenferns and 160 at Greenferns Landward.

Subsequent housing on both sites would be built by private housing developers, including affordable housing.

Open space for ‘biodiversity enhancement’

At Greenferns, approximately 1,650 homes are proposed to be developed. The 182-acre site – which is near the Newhills and Northfield areas – would also include a neighbourhood centre with a local and commercial space and leisure and community uses.

New and upgraded access roads, landscaping, open and recreational space, and engineering works would also be included.

A range of open space types would be provided including areas suitable for recreation which also provide opportunities for biodiversity enhancement.

An extract from the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Primary school and Gypsy Traveller site

On the almost 172-acre site at Greenferns Landward, at Kingswells, it would be a more residential-led development.

Around 1,570 homes would be built as well as a new primary school and local retail and commercial space. It is hoped school design will also include facilities available for the wider community use.

Spaces for leisure and community uses would be added and also a Gypsy Traveller site, landscaping and open space.

There is currently only one Gypsy Traveller site in Aberdeen located at Clinterty. It has a waiting list for people wanting to live there.

What happened at the first consultation?

During the first consultation, views were gathered on the location of facilities and types of open spaces people would like to see in the development.

These views have fed into the design development process for the site.

The updated proposals will be displayed and available for further feedback in the in-person public consultation events.

In-person consultations for both sites are being held this week.

For Greenferns, the second public consultation is taking place on Tuesday, August 30 at the Middlefield Community Project from 3-7pm.

For Greenferns Landward, a public drop-in exhibition is taking place on Thursday, September 1 at the Middlefield Community Project from 3-7pm.

